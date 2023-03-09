TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, on Thursday, reported a decline in revenue for the month of February 2023.
For the month of February, the company registered a revenue of $1.327 billion, lesser than $1.579 billion, posted for the same period of the previous year.
For the month of January 2023, the Group had reported revenue of $1.477 billion.
For the month of February, revenues from ATM assembly, testing, and material business declined to $769 million from last year's $937 million.
For the month of January, ASX recorded revenues of $798 million from ATM assembly, testing, and material business.
