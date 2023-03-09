Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Move About Group TO2 (20/23)

At the request of Move About Group AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 10, 2023 Security name: Move About Group TO2 ------------------------------------ Short name: MOV TO2 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0019762097 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 286550 ------------------------------------ Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share at a subscription price equal to 70 per cent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 21 August 2023 up to and including 1 September 2023, but not less than the quoted share price and not more than SEK 0.81. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 4 September 2023 to 15 September 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 12 september 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB, phone number +46 8-5030 1550.