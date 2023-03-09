Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
WKN: A3DEJS ISIN: SE0016830335 Ticker-Symbol: LW5 
Frankfurt
09.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,045 Euro
-0,002
-4,26 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOVE ABOUT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOVE ABOUT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2023 | 10:46
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Move About Group TO2 (20/23)

At the request of Move About Group AB, equity rights will be traded on First
North as from March 10, 2023 



Security name: Move About Group TO2
------------------------------------
Short name:   MOV TO2       
------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019762097    
------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  286550       
------------------------------------

Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     share at a subscription price equal to 70 per cent of the volume    
     weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North
     Growth Market during the period from 21 August 2023 up to and including
     1 September 2023, but not less than the quoted share price and not more
     than SEK 0.81.                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   -                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 4 September 2023 to 15 September 2023                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  12 september 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB, phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
