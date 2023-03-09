UIL Limited (UIL) is managed by Charles Jillings at deep-value investor ICM. The portfolio reflects his three medium-term views: the world's financial markets are over indebted; technological change offers strong investment upside; and emerging markets offer better GDP growth opportunities than developed markets. Despite a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, characterised by the war in Ukraine and central banks raising interest rates to combat higher inflation, the manager has a high degree of confidence in the prospects for UIL's investee companies. He believes that they are well placed to trade through the current uncertain period and emerge the other side as even stronger businesses.

