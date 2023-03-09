Anzeige
09.03.2023
Health Food Manufacturers' Association: Health Food Manufacturers' Association advises Vitamin D supplements may help safeguard against dietary deficiencies as food costs rise

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past three years awareness of food supplements, and their role in helping the nation stay healthier, has continued to increase. The Government's roll-out of vitamin D supplementation to those in vulnerable categories, gave a clear signal that this nutrient is essential to wellbeing. Government advice continues to recommend 10 micrograms daily from October to March.

Health practitioners are keen to highlight the value of food supplements for those at risk of insufficient intake, especially when consumers are changing buying patterns, and adapting to rising food costs.

Office for National Statistics Consumer Price Inflation figures for October 2022 show that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 16.4%, with many consumers making choices about how often, or whether, these food items are purchased. From a nutritional health perspective, this is not without impact.

Foods with highest price increases include milk, cheese and eggs, all major contributors to vitamin D intakes in the British diet.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, 'around 1 in 6 adults and almost 20% of children in the UK have vitamin D levels lower than government recommendations.

Dr Michele Sadler, Scientific Advisor to the Health Food Manufacturers' Association said, "If people cut out whole food groups because of rising prices, insufficient intake of certain nutrients becomes more likely.

This is particularly true for vitamin D, for which milk, meat, fish, eggs and breakfast cereals are important dietary sources. Following Government recommendations to take a 10 micrograms vitamin D supplement daily, will be even more important."

Dr Sadler highlights that consumers can confidently take vitamin D when self-supplementing, "There is a wide margin of safety between the upper safe intake of vitamin D and daily requirements such that supplementation with 25 micrograms per day, and even up to 75 micrograms daily, is within safety limits."

Nutrition scientists, and industry, have called for the Government to consider raising the vitamin D supplementary Guidance from 10 micrograms daily to 25 micrograms. The HFMA supports the suggestion that there is a need for a recommendation of a higher dose. Supplements are a useful, safe resource for those concerned about insufficient intake of nutrients.

Full Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/health-food-manufacturers-association-advises-vitamin-d-supplements-may-help-safeguard-against-dietary-deficiencies-as-food-costs-rise-301767808.html

