The company was recognized for facilitating trade and supplying high-quality gold products.

Georgetown, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Quantum Metal, a leading precious metals exchange, is proud to announce that it has won the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) in recognition of its outstanding performance and achievements in the precious metals industry. The APEA is a prestigious business award that recognizes businesses in the Asia Pacific region that have displayed corporate excellence and entrepreneurial spirit while pushing the envelope for greater innovation.





With industry stalwarts behind its name like Dato Lim Khong Soon, Haji Kamari Zaman Bin Juhari, Aida Lim Abdulla, and Tan Sri Sheikh Ghazali Bin Abdul Rahman, the metal exchange has gone on to become an establishment that people can trust with their hard-earned money. Their digital platform has a proven track record of facilitating account holders with 100% backed by 99.99% physical gold, an easy withdrawal process, and shariah-compliant gold and the best rates in the market.

The precious metals exchange has been recognized for its outstanding performance, innovation, and growth in the precious metals industry. The exchange provides a secure and reliable platform for buying and selling precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, with a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative for the company said, "We are humbled to have won the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards and are honoured to be recognized for our achievements in the precious metals industry. Our company is made of people passionate about helping hardworking people who are worried about the inflation rate to invest in high-quality bullion products. We are dedicated to providing a secure and reliable platform for buying and selling precious metals and are committed to ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service and support at all times."

The exchange has invested heavily in making the platform as user-friendly as possible and also helps investors get daily gold price updates so they can make timely decisions about their portfolios.

The spokesperson went on to add, "The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is a testament to its commitment to our customers. We are committed to complete transparency and as well as implementing strict security measures to ensure the safety of our customers' golds."

The gold is stored in Brinks Singapore, and clients have the option to trade in their currencies. People interested in learning more about the exchange or want to check out Quantum Metal Review can visit their website today at: https://quantummetalreview.com/

