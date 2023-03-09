CB Scientific, Inc. Announces Exclusive Canadian Distribution Agreement

Your Heart Protector Corp. to market the Company's products and provide associated monitoring services throughout Canada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTCQB:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products and services, today announced that it has finalized a comprehensive distribution agreement with newly formed Your Heart Protector Corp. based in Okotoks, Alberta, Canada. The exclusive, renewable 5-year contract provides for conducting marketing and distribution of products, as well as all associated monitoring services, all of which are expected to launch later this year.

"As with our other international distributors, the initial start-up process for Your Heart Protector Corp. involves our development of localized cloud-based acquisition software, customization of the associated iOS and Android smartphone apps, as well as assistance in facilitating the requisite regulatory approval for the myCam 1.1 product through the Medical Devices Directorate (MDD) in Canada," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific, Inc. "Based on completion of each of the various distributor onboarding tasks, and as soon as MDD clearance is granted, Your Heart Protector Corp. will be fully prepared to commence sales and marketing activities throughout Canada."

As previously announced, CBSC tendered a 510(k) "Clearance to Market" submission for its myCam 1.1 device to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early last fall and has consistently collaborated with the agency in a resolute manner to obtain timely Clearance to Market for the product. Upon FDA clearance, the company plans to commence marketing the device domestically, as well as continuing with its intent to market the device throughout a number of offshore markets where it has already established local business relationships.

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provides improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Email: General Inquiries: info@cbscientificinc.com

Investor Inquiries: investor@cbscientificinc.com

