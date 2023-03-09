Robin Leopold, EVP and Head of Human Resources at JPMorgan Chase, Joins LetsGetChecked Board of Directors

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today the appointment of Robin Leopold, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources at JPMorgan Chase, and a member of the company's Operating Committee, to its Board of Directors.

Robin Leopold, EVP and Head of Human Resources at JPMorgan Chase (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am pleased to welcome Robin Leopold to LetsGetChecked's Board of Directors," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO at LetsGetChecked. "As a proven leader and Chief Human Resources Officer at one of the country's largest companies, she will add immense value to our Board as we pursue our mission to make healthcare accessible to as many people as possible."

Prior to assuming her current role with JPMorgan Chase, Leopold held a number of leadership positions across the firm, including Human Resources Executive for J.P. Morgan's Corporate Investment Bank, and Human Resources Executive supporting the Corporate functions. She also led Chase's Mortgage Banking Human Resources team during a significant business transformation.

Leopold also spent more than 20 years at Citi and its predecessor companies, starting at Shearson Lehman Hutton. For over a decade, she was the Head of Human Resources for the wealth management businesses, which included Smith Barney, the Private Bank and Investment Research. After the sale of Smith Barney, Leopold spent her last year at Citi leading the Human Resources team supporting Citi Holdings, Citi's divesting businesses.

"One of the important lessons learned from COVID-19 is the urgent need to ensure patients can access high-quality health services wherever they are, including in the convenience of their home. LetsGetChecked's mission and focus is even more important today, and as the company continues its work to connect and serve individuals and families wherever they are, I look forward to supporting its global growth and reach," said Leopold.

This board appointment comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual consultations, genetic sequencing, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions.

The company, founded in 2015, has delivered more than 10 million tests, engaged in more than 7 million telehealth interactions, and served more than 300 corporate customers, including Fortune 500 companies, health plans, providers, and the public sector.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

