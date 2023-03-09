MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 28, 2023.

"2022 was a record year, having surpassed $1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the Company's history," said Bob Eddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "Our membership base is stronger than ever with our tenured renewal rate reaching an all-time high of 90%. Our continued focus on value has driven traffic and market share gains all year. Our digital business is growing and we're successfully expanding our footprint. The investments we continue to make in our Company position us well for long-term growth and sustainable value creation."

Key Measures for the Thirteen Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022) and for the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 (Fiscal 2022): BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 %

Growth 52 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 %

Growth Net sales $ 4,827,762 $ 4,263,535 13.2 % $ 18,918,435 $ 16,306,365 16.0 % Membership fee income 101,833 94,303 8.0 % 396,730 360,937 9.9 % Total revenues 4,929,595 4,357,838 13.1 % 19,315,165 16,667,302 15.9 % Operating income 192,793 157,129 22.7 % 737,986 617,323 19.5 % Income from continuing operations 129,400 107,575 20.3 % 514,262 426,760 20.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (a) 271,329 228,601 18.7 % 1,038,133 879,550 18.0 % Net income 129,781 107,568 20.7 % 513,177 426,652 20.3 % EPS (b) 0.95 0.78 21.8 % 3.76 3.09 21.7 % Adjusted net income (a) 136,692 109,905 24.4 % 535,242 448,859 19.2 % Adjusted EPS (a) 1.00 0.80 25.0 % 3.92 3.25 20.6 % Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 133,393 134,731 (1.0 ) % 134,017 135,386 (1.0 ) % Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 136,000 137,314 (1.0 ) % 136,473 138,045 (1.1 ) %

(a) See "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information." (b) EPS represents net income per diluted share.

Additional Highlights:

Total comparable club sales increased by 9.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable club sales increased by 8.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable club sales increased by 13.4% in fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable club sales increased by 6.5% in fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021.

Gross profit increased to $903.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $797.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 30 basis points over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit increased to $3.43 billion in fiscal 2022 from $3.08 billion in fiscal 2021. Merchandise gross margin rate decreased by approximately 20 basis points over fiscal 2021. The quarter-to-date merchandise margin rate benefited as a result of improved inventory management. On a year-to-date basis, merchandise margin was impacted by increased supply chain costs as well as investments in inflationary categories and markdowns in general merchandise inventory.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased to $707.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $630.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. SG&A increased to $2.67 billion in fiscal 2022 compared to $2.45 billion in fiscal 2021. The quarter-to-date and year-to-date increases were primarily driven by increased labor and occupancy costs as a result of new club and gas station openings, as well as incremental costs related to the transition of the Company's new club support center and other variable costs related to company growth and continued investments to drive strategic priorities.

Operating income increased to $192.8 million, or 3.9% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $157.1 million, or 3.6% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating income increased to $738.0 million, or 3.8% of total revenues, in fiscal 2022 compared to $617.3 million, or 3.7% of total revenues, in fiscal 2021.

Income tax expense increased to $47.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $37.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Income tax expense increased to $176.3 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $131.1 million in fiscal 2021. Quarter-to-date and year-to-date increases are primarily due to higher pre-tax book income and lower excess tax benefits from share-based compensation.

Income from continuing operations increased to $129.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $107.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Year-to-date income from continuing operations increased to $514.3 million in fiscal 2022 from $426.8 million in fiscal 2021. Net income increased to $129.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $107.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Year-to-date net income increased to $513.2 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $426.7 million in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.7% to $271.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $228.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.0% to $1.04 billion in fiscal 2022 compared to $879.6 million in fiscal 2021.

Inventory increased to $1.38 billion at the end of fiscal 2022 from $1.24 billion at the end of fiscal 2021. Inventory balances at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 include $97.3 million of perishable inventory related to the acquisition of our perishable supply chain earlier in the year.

The Company paid approximately $152 million of principal and amended its senior secured first lien term loan in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, extending the maturity date from February 3, 2024 to February 3, 2027. The interest rate was transitioned from London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") and the applicable margin changed from LIBOR plus 200 - 225 basis points per annum to SOFR plus 275 basis points per annum.

Under its existing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased 626,383 shares of common stock, totaling $43.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Year-to-date in fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 2,234,708 shares of common stock, totaling $152.5 million, under such program.

On February 27, 2023, the Company launched its new credit card program with Capital One and Mastercard, officially named the BJ's One Mastercard® program. This program will provide a first-class rewards and customer service experience, delivering more value back to its members. The program will offer up to 5% rewards on in-club earnings and up to 2% rewards on out-of-club earnings as well as up to 15 cents off/gallon at BJ's Gas.

Fiscal 2023 Ending February 3, 2024 Outlook

"We remain confident that our advantaged business model, continued focus on executing our strategic priorities, and commitment to delivering great value to our members will continue to drive strong results for our business," said Laura Felice, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We look ahead to fiscal 2023 with the understanding that there is still significant uncertainty in the macroeconomic backdrop as well as its influence on the U.S. consumer."

The Company provided the following guidance for fiscal 2023:

Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 4% to 5% year-over-year

Membership fee income to increase 5% to 6% year-over-year

Merchandise gross margins to improve approximately 40 basis points year-over-year

EPS to remain approximately flat year-over-year, including the 53rd week benefit of low-teens cents per share

Capital expenditures of approximately $450 million

Long-Term Financial Outlook

As part of its Investor Day, the Company also provided its long-term financial targets for annual growth, on average:

Comparable club sales growth of low-to-mid single digit percent, excluding the impact of gasoline sales

Total revenue growth of mid-single digit percent

EPS growth of high-single to low-double digit percent

"As we reflect on the past five years, we have transformed our Company, delivering significant growth across virtually every aspect of our business," continued Mr. Eddy. "Looking ahead, we are excited to continue this momentum, which is powered by a world-class team and a culture of operational excellence. We are laser-focused on improving member loyalty, driving an unbeatable member experience, delivering value conveniently through our digital offerings, and expanding our footprint. Furthermore, we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through prudent capital allocation."

Investor Day Webcast

The investor event, which will include a discussion on the Company's fourth quarter and Fiscal 2022 results, is scheduled for today, March 9, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.bjs.com. A replay of the event, including the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on the website for approximately one year following the event.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 237 clubs and 165 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our strategic priorities; our anticipated fiscal 2023 outlook; our anticipated long-term financial outlook, and our future progress, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels; our dependence on having a large and loyal membership; domestic and international economic conditions, including continued high inflation rates or further increases in inflation rates or interest rates, supply chain disruptions, construction delays; our ability to procure the merchandise we sell at the best possible prices; the effects of competition and regulation; our dependence on vendors to supply us with quality merchandise at the right time and at the right price; breaches of security or privacy of member or business information; conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate; our capital spending; actions of vendors; our ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members; costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs); the risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any other highly infectious disease, the effectiveness of such measures, as well as the effect of any relaxation or revocation of current restrictions, and the direct and indirect impact of such measures; changes in our product mix or in our revenues from gasoline sales; our failure to successfully maintain a relevant omnichannel experience for our members; risks related to our growth strategy to open new clubs; risks related to our e-commerce business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Burris acquisition; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2022 and in subsequent Form 10-Q's filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for additional information and a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 52 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 Net sales $ 4,827,762 $ 4,263,535 $ 18,918,435 $ 16,306,365 Membership fee income 101,833 94,303 396,730 360,937 Total revenues 4,929,595 4,357,838 19,315,165 16,667,302 Cost of sales 4,026,414 3,560,621 15,883,677 13,588,612 Selling, general and administrative expenses 706,963 630,451 2,668,569 2,446,465 Pre-opening expense 3,425 9,637 24,933 14,902 Operating income 192,793 157,129 737,986 617,323 Interest expense, net 16,296 11,877 47,462 59,444 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 176,497 145,252 690,524 557,879 Provision for income taxes 47,097 37,677 176,262 131,119 Income from continuing operations 129,400 107,575 514,262 426,760 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 381 (7 ) (1,085 ) (108 ) Net income $ 129,781 $ 107,568 $ 513,177 $ 426,652 Income per share attributable to common stockholders-basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 3.84 $ 3.15 Loss from discontinued operations - - (0.01 ) - Net income $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 3.83 $ 3.15 Income per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.95 $ 0.78 $ 3.77 $ 3.09 Loss from discontinued operations - - (0.01 ) - Net income $ 0.95 $ 0.78 $ 3.76 $ 3.09 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 133,393 134,731 134,017 135,386 Diluted 136,000 137,314 136,473 138,045

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,915 $ 45,436 Accounts receivable, net 239,746 173,951 Merchandise inventories 1,378,551 1,242,935 Prepaid expense and other current assets 51,033 54,734 Total current assets 1,703,245 1,517,056 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,142,925 2,131,986 Property and equipment, net 1,337,029 942,331 Goodwill 1,008,816 924,134 Intangibles, net 115,505 124,640 Deferred income taxes 11,498 5,507 Other assets 30,938 23,240 Total assets $ 6,349,956 $ 5,668,894 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 405,000 $ - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 177,233 141,453 Accounts payable 1,195,697 1,112,783 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 767,411 748,245 Total current liabilities 2,545,341 2,002,481 Long-term lease liabilities 2,058,797 2,059,760 Long-term debt 447,880 748,568 Deferred income taxes 57,024 52,850 Other non-current liabilities 194,077 157,127 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,046,837 648,108 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,349,956 $ 5,668,894

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 513,177 $ 426,652 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 200,934 180,548 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of original issue discount 2,765 3,387 Debt extinguishment and refinancing charges 3,256 657 Stock-based compensation expense 42,617 53,837 Deferred income tax benefit (1,938 ) (507 ) Changes in operating leases and other non-cash items 27,730 9,226 Increase (decrease) in cash due to changes in: Accounts receivable (60,967 ) (1,232 ) Merchandise inventories (47,544 ) (37,240 ) Accounts payable 82,914 124,709 Accrued expenses 4,784 81,419 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 20,437 (9,801 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 788,165 831,655 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals and proceeds from sale leaseback transactions (370,537 ) (304,511 ) Acquisition (376,521 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (747,058 ) (304,511 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 67,610 - Payments on long-term debt (50,000 ) - Payments on First Lien Term Loan (320,655 ) (100,000 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 1,402,000 - Payments on revolving lines of credit (997,000 ) (260,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid (4,783 ) - Dividends paid (25 ) (25 ) Net cash received from stock option exercises 8,438 18,713 Net cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 4,830 3,822 Acquisition of treasury stock (172,288 ) (194,316 ) Proceeds from financing obligations 15,388 7,692 Other financing activities (6,143 ) (1,112 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,628 ) (525,226 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,521 ) 1,918 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,436 43,518 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,915 $ 45,436

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA.

We define adjusted net income as net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for: stock-based compensation related to acceleration of stock awards; acquisition and integration costs; incremental home office expense; severance charges; expenses related to debt payments; loss on cash flow hedge; and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments on net income.

We define adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

We define adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including: stock-based compensation expense; pre-opening expenses; acquisition and integration costs; non-cash rent; severance and other adjustments.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property and equipment, net of disposals, plus proceeds from sale leaseback transactions.

We define net debt as total debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents.

We define net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA as net debt at the balance sheet date divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period.

We present adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, because we believe such measures assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes pre-opening expenses, because we do not believe these expenses are indicative of the underlying operating performance of our clubs. The amount and timing of pre-opening expenses are dependent on, among other things, the size of new clubs opened and the number of new clubs opened during any given period.

Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We use adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies; to make budgeting decisions; and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. We also use adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation.

We present free cash flow, which is not a recognized financial measure under GAAP, because we use it to report to our Board of Directors and we believe it assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure. We present net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized as financial measures under GAAP, because we use them to report to our Board of Directors and we believe they assist investors and analysts in evaluating our borrowing capacity. Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company.

You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or like some of the adjustments in our presentation of these metrics. Our presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA or net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. Additionally, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 52 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 Net income as reported $ 129,781 $ 107,568 $ 513,177 $ 426,652 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation related to acceleration of stock awards (a) - - - 17,494 Acquisition and integration costs (b) - 3,504 12,324 3,504 Home office transition costs (c) 7,610 552 14,706 552 (Gain) loss on termination and impairment on discontinued operations club lease (537 ) - 662 - (Gain) loss on cash flow hedge (d) - (806 ) (165 ) 6,340 Charges related to debt (e) 2,569 - 3,256 657 Severance (f) - - - 2,300 Tax impact of adjustments to net income (g) (2,731 ) (913 ) (8,718 ) (8,640 ) Adjusted net income $ 136,692 $ 109,905 $ 535,242 $ 448,859 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 136,000 137,314 136,473 138,045 Adjusted EPS (h) $ 1.00 $ 0.80 $ 3.92 $ 3.25

(a) Represents accelerated vesting of equity awards, which were related to the passing of a former executive. (b) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of assets of Burris Logistics, including due diligence, legal, and other consulting expenses. (c) Represents incremental rent expense, termination fee, other non-recurring lease costs and write-off of impaired assets as the Company transitioned home office locations in fiscal 2022. (d) Represents the reclassification into earnings of accumulated other comprehensive income/loss associated with the de-designation of hedge accounting. (e) Represents the expensing of fees and deferred fees and original issue discount associated with the partial prepayment of debt in fiscal 2021 and extinguishment costs related to the Company's ABL Facility and amendment of the senior secured first lien term loan in fiscal 2022. (f) Represents severance charges associated with labor reductions that resulted from the realignment of our field operations. (g) Represents the tax effect of the above adjustments at a statutory tax rate of approximately 28%. (h) Adjusted EPS is measured using weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 52 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 Income from continuing operations $ 129,400 $ 107,575 $ 514,262 $ 426,760 Interest expense, net 16,296 11,877 47,462 59,444 Provision for income taxes 47,097 37,677 176,262 131,119 Depreciation and amortization 51,675 44,883 200,934 180,547 Stock-based compensation expense 14,652 11,409 42,617 53,837 Pre-opening expenses (a) 3,425 9,637 24,933 14,902 Acquisition and integration costs (b) - 3,504 12,324 3,504 Non-cash rent (c) 864 1,025 3,991 5,594 Home office transition costs (d) 7,610 552 14,706 552 Severance (e) - - - 2,300 Other adjustments (f) 310 462 642 991 Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,329 $ 228,601 $ 1,038,133 $ 879,550

(a) Represents direct incremental costs of opening or relocating a facility that are charged to operations as incurred. (b) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of assets from Burris Logistics, including due diligence, legal, and other consulting expenses. (c) Consists of an adjustment to remove the non-cash portion of rent expense. (d) Represents incremental rent expense, termination fee, other non-recurring lease costs and write-off of impaired assets as the Company transitions home office locations in fiscal 2022. (e) Represents severance charges associated with labor reductions that resulted from the realignment of our field operations. (f) Other non-cash items, including non-cash accretion on asset retirement obligations and obligations associated with our post-retirement medical plan.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 52 Weeks Ended

January 28, 2023 52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 175,308 $ 98,480 $ 788,165 $ 831,655 Less: Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals 103,495 101,093 397,803 323,591 Plus: Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 16,174 - 27,266 19,080 Free cash flow $ 87,987 $ (2,613 ) $ 417,628 $ 527,144

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) January 28, 2023 Total debt $ 852,880 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 33,915 Net Debt $ 818,965 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 1,038,133 Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA 0.8x

(a) See "Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)" table above.

