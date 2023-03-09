Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia Best Fixed Income Fund House in Finland

Aktia Bank Plc

09 March 2023

Aktia was selected the best fixed income fund house in Finland in the Morningstar Awards 2022 comparison, published today.In the same comparison, Aktia's balanced fund Aktia Wealth Allocation+ Moderate B was selected as the best balanced fund in Finland.

Morningstar is an independent party which carries out fund comparisons and selects the best fund houses annually based on a five-year risk-adjusted return. The funds compared must be available to small investors in Finland. Aktia won the category for fixed-income fund houses.

"Morningstar is a respected and independent actor, which means that doing well in the comparison always feels great. The award is an indication of continuity and expertise. Despite the challenging market, we have maintained our leading position in an area where we have been known for a long time. Our success also shows that we have the best fixed income funds in Finland for both institutional and private customers," says Uki Lammi, acting Director at Aktia Wealth Management.

Aktia also ranked top in the category for the best balanced fund.

"We believe that all investors should diversify their investments across fixed income, equity and alternative asset classes. Our winning fund contains all of these in one package. Our victory was based on the benefits of diversification as investments in alternative asset classes were very successful last year," says Lammi.

Aktia's wealth management services have been repeatedly rewarded in Morningstar's and in several other actors' comparisons. According to Lammi, this is an indication of Aktia's successful portfolio management.

"We want to offer our customers the best wealth management expertise in Finland now and in the future. Our success in the comparison is a strong indication of our high-quality investment process, our uncompromising work and our excellent team."

Aktia's assets under management amounted to EUR 13.5 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Further information:

Uki Lammi, acting Director, Aktia Wealth Management, tel. +358 50 545 6749, uki.lammi

Anne-Mari Smolander, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 563 9496, anne-mari.smolander(at)aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion.