European Wax Center, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Fiscal Year 2022 versus 2021



Open centers increased 10.7% to 944 in 45 states

System-wide sales of $898.6 million increased 12.8%

Total revenue of $207.4 million increased 16.0%

Same-store sales increased 10.4%

Delivered GAAP net income of $13.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $71.6 million



PLANO, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, reports financial results for the 14 and 53 weeks ended December 31, 2022.

David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center, Inc. stated: "We delivered record full year results in line with the guidance we provided at the beginning of 2022, demonstrating the stability of the European Wax Center model in a dynamic environment. We grew net new centers by over 10% and ended the year with our deepest pipeline ever, showcasing that our attractive unit economics generate sustained franchisee demand. In addition, we continue to drive strong Wax Pass sales to guests, which underscore the commitment that our guests have to their waxing routines, engender brand loyalty and generate predictable visit frequency to our centers. Our strong fourth quarter and full year results continue to validate European Wax Center's position as the leader in out-of-home waxing.

Mr. Berg continued, "Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, we are well-positioned to deliver another year of growth, driven by new center openings and in-center sales. Quarter-to-date transaction trends remain consistent with the past two quarters, and our 2023 top line outlook assumes continued stability supported by the unwavering loyalty of our recurring Wax Pass guests. We look forward to extending our leadership position as the category killer and creator as we continue taking share in this growing, highly fragmented category."

Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021

The Company opened 33 net new centers.

System-wide sales of $225.4 million grew 11.6% from $201.9 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by increased spend by guests at existing centers and net new centers opened over the past twelve months.

Total revenue of $53.5 million increased 18.7% from $45.1 million in the prior year period.

Same-store sales increased 6.3%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $14.6 million decreased 8.5% from $15.9 million in the prior year period. SG&A as a percent of total revenue improved 810 basis points to 27.3% from 35.4%, primarily due to costs incurred in the prior year period related to our initial public offering, expense leverage on top line growth and a shift in the timing of advertising expense year-over-year.

Interest expense of $7.2 million increased from $1.6 million in the prior year period due to higher average principal balances and interest rates following the Company's refinancing in April 2022.

Net income of $2.3 million decreased from $4.4 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted net income of $48.7 million increased from $8.5 million from in the prior year period. We recognized an income tax benefit of $53.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 related to the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, compared to income tax expense of $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million increased 25.9% from $15.2 million in the prior year period.

The Company repurchased $10.1 million of its Class A Common Stock during the period.



Annual Results for Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021

The Company opened 91 net new centers and ended the year with 944 centers, representing a 10.7% increase versus 853 centers at the end of the prior year.

System-wide sales of $898.6 million grew 12.8% from $796.5 million in the prior year, primarily driven by increased spend by guests at existing centers and net new centers opened over the past twelve months.

Total revenue of $207.4 million increased 16.0% from $178.7 million in the prior year.

Same-store sales increased 10.4%.

SG&A of $59.0 million decreased 4.3% from $61.6 million in the prior year. SG&A as a percent of total revenue improved 610 basis points to 28.4%, primarily due to costs incurred in the prior year related to our initial public offering, partially offset by increased insurance expense needed to operate as a public company and expenses incurred to improve our IT capabilities.

Interest expense of $23.6 million increased from $20.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher average principal balances and interest rates in fiscal 2022 as a result of our whole business securitization. The increase was largely offset by a lower loss on debt extinguishment year-over-year.

Net income of $13.6 million increased from $4.0 million in the prior year, and Adjusted net income of $71.5 million increased from $29.7 million from in the prior year period. We recognized an income tax benefit of $53.2 million in fiscal 2022 related to the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, compared to income tax expense of $0.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $71.6 million increased 11.7% from $64.1 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the year with $44.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $6.6 million in restricted cash, $398.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its senior secured notes and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $44.4 million in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook (1)

Fiscal 2023 Outlook New Center Openings, Net 95 to 100 System-Wide Sales $965 million to $990 million Total Revenue $222 million to $229 million Same-Store Sales Mid-Single Digits Adjusted Net Income (2) $22 million to $24.5 million Adjusted EBITDA $77 million to $80 million

--------------

(1) Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023 each include a 53rd week in the fourth quarter. The Company estimates the 53rd week contribution to the top and bottom line is worth approximately one half of an average fourth quarter week. The Company's outlook assumes no meaningful change in consumer behavior driven by inflationary pressures or the COVID-19 pandemic and no further impacts from incremental tightening in the labor market beyond what we see today.

(2) Adjusted net income outlook assumes an 18% effective tax rate for Fiscal 2023.

See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a discussion and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this release.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values - We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome - the Company is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include exit costs related to leases of abandoned space, IPO-related costs, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, corporate headquarters office relocation, non-cash gains and losses on remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability, transaction costs and other one-time expenses.

We define Adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include exit costs related to leases of abandoned space, IPO-related costs, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, corporate headquarters office relocation, debt extinguishment costs, non-cash gains and losses on remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability, transaction costs and other one-time expenses. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents located at the end of this release.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income (loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).

Glossary of Terms for Our Key Business Metrics

System-Wide Sales. System-wide sales represent sales from same day services, retail sales and cash collected from wax passes for all centers in our network, including both franchisee-owned and corporate-owned centers. While we do not record franchised center sales as revenue, our royalty revenue is calculated based on a percentage of franchised center sales, which are 6.0% of sales, net of retail product sales, as defined in the franchise agreement. This measure allows us to better assess changes in our royalty revenue, our overall center performance, the health of our brand and the strength of our market position relative to competitors. Our system-wide sales growth is driven by net new center openings as well as increases in same-store sales.

Same-Store Sales. Same-store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales from services performed and retail sales for the same-store base. We define the same-store base to include those centers open for at least 52 full weeks. If a center is closed for greater than six consecutive days, the center is deemed a closed center and is excluded from the calculation of same-store sales until it has been reopened for a continuous 52 full weeks. This measure highlights the performance of existing centers, while excluding the impact of new center openings and closures. We review same-store sales for corporate-owned centers as well as franchisee-owned centers. Same-store sales growth is driven by increases in the number of transactions and average transaction size.





EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,219 $ 43,301 Restricted cash 6,575 - Accounts receivable, net 6,932 6,656 Inventory, net 23,017 19,423 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,574 5,927 Total current assets 86,317 75,307 Property and equipment, net 2,747 3,863 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,899 - Intangible assets, net 183,030 201,995 Goodwill 328,551 328,551 Deferred income taxes 106,187 - Other non-current assets 4,301 3,723 Total assets $ 716,032 $ 613,439 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 18,547 $ 23,155 Long-term debt, current portion 4,000 5,625 Tax receivable agreement liability, current portion 4,867 - Deferred revenue, current portion 4,084 3,004 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,312 - Other current liabilities - 182 Total current liabilities 32,810 31,966 Long-term debt, net 370,935 172,607 Tax receivable agreement liability 167,293 59,167 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,901 6,787 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,227 - Other long-term liabilities 3,562 1,671 Total liabilities 585,728 272,198 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021) - - Class A common stock ($0.00001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 45,277,325 shares issued and 44,561,685 outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 36,932,423 shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021) - - Class B common stock ($0.00001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 18,175,652 and 26,700,477 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021) - - Treasury stock, at cost, 715,640 shares of Class A common stock as of December 31, 2022, none as of December 25, 2021 (10,080 ) - Additional paid-in capital 207,517 182,919 Accumulated deficit (118,437 ) (3,487 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (45 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to European Wax Center, Inc. 79,000 179,387 Noncontrolling interests 51,304 161,854 Total stockholders' equity 130,304 341,241 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 716,032 $ 613,439





EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the 14 Weeks Ended For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 REVENUE Product sales $ 30,900 $ 24,988 $ 117,745 $ 99,740 Royalty fees 12,493 10,827 49,733 43,648 Marketing fees 7,077 6,284 28,041 24,610 Other revenue 3,053 3,009 11,832 10,680 Total revenue 53,523 45,108 207,351 178,678 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of revenue 16,059 12,545 59,227 46,841 Selling, general and administrative 14,593 15,949 58,951 61,617 Advertising 5,656 5,223 28,659 24,990 Depreciation and amortization 5,057 5,074 20,231 20,333 Loss on disposal of assets and non-cancellable contracts 2 - 7 335 Total operating expenses 41,367 38,791 167,075 154,116 Income from operations 12,156 6,317 40,276 24,562 Interest expense 7,235 1,600 23,626 20,286 Other expense 55,926 195 56,228 195 Income (loss) before income taxes (51,005 ) 4,522 (39,578 ) 4,081 Income tax expense (benefit) (53,274 ) 114 (53,191 ) 114 NET INCOME $ 2,269 $ 4,408 $ 13,613 $ 3,967 Less: net income attributable to EWC Ventures, LLC prior to the Reorganization Transactions - - - 10,327 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,367 2,292 6,336 (2,945 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. $ 902 $ 2,116 $ 7,277 $ (3,415 )





EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,613 $ 3,967 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,231 20,333 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,852 1,044 Gain on interest rate cap (196 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment 1,957 6,313 Loss on noncancellable contracts - - Loss on write-down of obsolete inventory (66 ) 317 Provision for bad debts 76 616 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 7 335 Deferred income taxes (53,714 ) - Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability 56,228 195 Equity compensation 9,033 11,135 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (802 ) (2,185 ) Inventory (3,528 ) (9,460 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,186 (1,916 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,694 ) 8,707 Deferred revenue 1,194 912 Other long-term liabilities (1,022 ) 1,033 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,355 41,346 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (245 ) (559 ) Reacquisition of area representative rights - (7,644 ) Net cash used in investing activities (245 ) (8,203 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on line of credit - - Payments on line of credit - (30,000 ) Proceeds on long-term debt 384,328 179,370 Principal payments on long-term debt (182,000 ) (240,553 ) Deferred loan costs (12,419 ) (1,294 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs (77 ) (2,446 ) Distributions to EWC Ventures LLC members (8,697 ) (5,270 ) Contributions from EWC Ventures LLC members - - Proceeds from public offerings of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and offering expenses - 212,941 Payment of Class A common stock offering costs (870 ) - Repurchase of Class A Units - (942 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (10,080 ) - Repurchase of Class B common stock and EWC Ventures common units - (138,368 ) Taxes on vested restricted stock units paid by withholding shares (643 ) - Dividends to holders of Class A common stock (122,227 ) - Dividend equivalents to holders of EWC Ventures units (83,020 ) - Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (912 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (36,617 ) (26,562 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,493 6,581 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 43,301 36,720 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 50,794 $ 43,301 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 18,460 $ 11,763 Cash paid for income taxes $ 169 $ 10 Non-cash investing activities: Property purchases included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 37 $ 89 Non-cash financing activities: Non-cash equity distributions $ - $ 689 Public offering expenses in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ - $ 870





Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted net income:

For the 14 Weeks Ended For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 (in thousands) Net income $ 2,269 $ 4,408 $ 13,613 $ 3,967 Share-based compensation (1) 1,580 3,183 9,033 11,135 IPO-related costs (2) - 274 - 4,971 IPO-related compensation expense (3) - - - 2,343 Other compensation-related costs (4) - - - 380 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability (5) 55,926 195 56,228 195 Transaction costs (6) - - 1,405 - Other (7) 406 401 666 401 Debt extinguishment costs (8) - - 1,957 6,313 Tax-effect of adjustments to net income (9) (11,451 ) - (11,451 ) - Adjusted net income 48,730 8,461 71,451 29,705

(1) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(2) Represents legal, accounting and other costs incurred in preparation for initial public offering in fiscal year 2021.

(3) Represents cash-based compensation expense recorded in connection with the initial public offering in fiscal year 2021.

(4) Represents costs related to reorganization driven by COVID-19 and buildup of executive leadership team in fiscal year 2021.

(5) Represents non-cash expense related to the remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability.

(6) Represents costs related to our secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders and certain costs incurred in connection with our securitization transaction.

(7) Represents non-core operating expenses identified by management. For fiscal year 2022 these costs relate to executive severance.

(8) Represents costs related to the extinguishment of long-term debt.

(9) Represents the income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments computed by applying our estimated blended statutory tax rate to our share of the identified items and incorporating the effect of nondeductible and other rate impacting adjustments.



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

For the 14 Weeks Ended For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 25, 2021 (in thousands) Net income $ 2,269 $ 4,408 $ 13,613 $ 3,967 Interest expense 7,235 1,600 23,626 20,286 Income tax expense (benefit) (53,274 ) 114 (53,191 ) 114 Depreciation and amortization 5,057 5,074 20,231 20,333 EBITDA $ (38,713 ) $ 11,196 $ 4,279 $ 44,700 Share-based compensation (1) 1,580 3,183 9,033 11,135 IPO-related costs (2) - 274 - 4,971 IPO-related compensation expense (3) - - - 2,343 Other compensation-related costs (4) - - - 380 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability (5) 55,926 195 56,228 195 Transaction costs (6) - - 1,405 - Other (7) 406 401 666 401 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,199 $ 15,249 $ 71,611 $ 64,125 Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.9 % 33.8 % 34.5 % 35.9 %

(1) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(2) Represents legal, accounting and other costs incurred in preparation for initial public offering in fiscal year 2021.

(3) Represents cash-based compensation expense recorded in connection with the initial public offering in fiscal year 2021.

(4) Represents costs related to reorganization driven by COVID-19 and buildup of executive leadership team in fiscal year 2021.

(5) Represents non-cash expense related to the remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability.

(6) Represents costs related to our secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders and certain costs incurred in connection with our securitization transaction.

(7) Represents non-core operating expenses identified by management. For fiscal year 2022 these costs relate to executive severance.



