Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918658 ISIN: FI0009900724 Ticker-Symbol: YKK 
Frankfurt
09.03.23
11:15 Uhr
38,100 Euro
-0,500
-1,30 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOREO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOREO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,10039,50013:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 12:06
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boreo Oyj: Boreo's Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 published

BOREO PLC Stock Exchange release, Annual Financial Report 9 March 2023 at 13:00 EET

Boreo's Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 published

Boreo has today, on March 9, 2023, published its Financial Statements, Report of Board of Directors, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022. Reports are available in Finnish and in English. Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration report are prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format in Finnish. According to ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes have been labelled with XBRL block tags. A reasonable assurance report on ESEF Financial Statements has been provided by an independent auditor.

Aforementioned statements are attached to this release and available at www.boreo.com.

Vantaa, 9 March 2023

Boreo Plc
Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

Further information:

Kari Nerg
CEO
tel +358 44 341 8514

Aku Rumpunen
CFO
tel +358 40 556 3546

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo's main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ?

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160.4 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.