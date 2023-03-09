Boreo Oyj: Boreo's Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 published

BOREO PLC Stock Exchange release, Annual Financial Report 9 March 2023 at 13:00 EET

Boreo's Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 published

Boreo has today, on March 9, 2023, published its Financial Statements, Report of Board of Directors, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022. Reports are available in Finnish and in English. Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration report are prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format in Finnish. According to ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes have been labelled with XBRL block tags. A reasonable assurance report on ESEF Financial Statements has been provided by an independent auditor.

Aforementioned statements are attached to this release and available at www.boreo.com .

Vantaa, 9 March 2023

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

Further information:

Kari Nerg

CEO

tel +358 44 341 8514

Aku Rumpunen

CFO

tel +358 40 556 3546

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo's main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ?

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160.4 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.