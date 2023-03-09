Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C99G ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 Ticker-Symbol: R6C0 
Tradegate
09.03.23
13:25 Uhr
28,850 Euro
-0,240
-0,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,84528,85013:29
28,84528,85013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 10:24
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shell plc: Shell Publishes Annual Report and Accounts

Shell plc published Annual Report and Accounts
09 March 2023

This announcement has been re-published to correct the headline category on the earlier announcement, published at 7am on March 9, 2023. All other information remains unchanged.

Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 23, 2023.

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in .pdf format from March 9, 2023 at www.shell.com/annual-publications.

In compliance with article 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, on March 9, 2023, a copy of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In compliance with section 5:25m(5) Financial Markets Supervision Act the Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The AFM publishes the report in its public register.

Printed copies of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 17, 2023, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/order-printed-annual-report.

Shell plc will also file its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today. The Form 20-F will be available for download from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Additional Information
For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text on March 9, 2023 and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.shell.com/annual-report.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Annual financial and audit reports


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.