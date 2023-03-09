Eimskip has published its Annual and Sustainability Report for the year 2022.
The report is accessible here https://www.eimskip.com/2022/annual-report-2022/
Eimskip has published its Annual and Sustainability Report for the year 2022.
The report is accessible here https://www.eimskip.com/2022/annual-report-2022/
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:06
|Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Eimskip: Annual Report 2022
|Eimskip has published its Annual and Sustainability Report for the year 2022. The report is accessible here https://www.eimskip.com/2022/annual-report-2022/
► Artikel lesen
|27.02.
|Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Eimskip: Candidates to the Board of Directors and 2023 AGM's final agenda
|Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023. Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According...
► Artikel lesen
|23.02.
|Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Eimskip: AGM 2023 final agenda and proposals
|14.02.
|Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Eimskip: Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
|14.02.
|Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: EIMSKIP: RESULT FOR THE YEAR 2022
|Eimskip is an international transportation company, headquartered in Iceland, providing container and reefer liner services in the North Atlantic region connecting Europe and North America via Iceland....
► Artikel lesen