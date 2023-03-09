Sinch AB: Sinch accelerates integration and announces changes to Leadership Team





Stockholm, Sweden - March 9, 2023 - Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced organizational changes to accelerate product integration and unlock cross-sales potential across regions and customer groups.

Following these changes, Sinch's Messaging and Email businesses will be consolidated into a single CPaaS product unit, with sales responsibility organized into two market units for North America and International. The market units will also be tasked to cross sell products from Sinch's existing Voice and SMB businesses.

"We've set out to simplify communications for businesses through a cloud-based offering more robust, secure and scalable than any other. Bringing together our core sales, product and engineering teams under joint management lets us leverage our complementary capabilities, drive cross sales, and further strengthen our integrated product offering", comments Johan Hedberg, Sinch co-founder and interim CEO.

The new CPaaS product unit will be led by Josh Odom, who is currently responsible for Sinch's email offering in his role as President, Developer & Email. Josh joined Sinch in 2021 through the acquisition of Pathwire where he served as CTO. In his role at Pathwire, Josh helped scale the Mailgun product to handle more than 300 billion transactions per year on behalf of more than 100,000 paying customers.

Market Unit North America will be led by Petter Bengtsson, who currently leads the North American sales team in the Enterprise & Messaging business unit. Petter joined Sinch in 2010 and has led the work to establish Sinch as the preferred CPaaS partner for the largest and most demanding tech companies in North America. Market Unit International will be led by Nicklas Molin, who currently leads the EMEA sales team in the Enterprise & Messaging business unit. Nicklas joined Sinch in 2016 through an acquisition and has successfully expanded Sinchs enterprise go-to-market whilst integrating the sales teams of multiple acquired businesses.

To further increase the focus on operational efficiency, cross-sales and employee experience, Cristina David joins Sinch's leadership team as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Cristina brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation and joined Sinch's Enterprise & Messaging business unit in 2022.

As a result of these changes, Anders Olin, currently President of Sinch's Enterprise & Messaging business unit, will step down from his position.

"I am very glad to welcome Cristina, Nicklas and Petter to the leadership team and pleased to see Josh take on an expanded responsibility for our unified CPaaS offering. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Anders Olin for his contribution to our business in the establishment of Sinch as a global leader in our field", comments Johan Hedberg.

Sinch does not expect the above mentioned organizational changes to affect the company's segment reporting.

Sinch's Global Leadership Team will now include:

Johan Hedberg, interim CEO

Brett Scorza, President Voice

Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer

Cristina David, Chief Information Officer

Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer

Josh Odom, President CPaaS

Julie Rassat, Chief Integration and Transformation Officer

Nicklas Molin, EVP International

Petter Bengtsson, EVP North America

Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer

Sean O'Neal, President SMB

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

