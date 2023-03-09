Frankfurt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Stoic Money, an organization committed to teaching principles of financial freedom, has announced the launch of a new 1:1 coaching program. The program aims to teach fundamental investment principles and portfolio building techniques to investors worldwide.

The six-week-long coaching program is designed to equip clients with the necessary knowledge and skills to invest wisely and responsibly. The program is strategically broken into different components that will help clients learn to identify investments, develop a strategy, and manage their time and knowledge over different durations.

In the first two weeks, the program focuses on coaching clients on how to enter the stock market and identify investments. Clients will learn to analyze different investment products and trends, with a particular focus on ETFs and stocks, and opportunities for investing in bonds and cryptocurrencies. The program further provides practical knowledge on finding compatible brokers, optimizing taxes, and minimizing trading fees.

Clients then learn to create a strategy for their portfolio with an emphasis on long-term planning. In the program's final two weeks, they will also learn to adopt ten stoic investing principles to navigate different market conditions.

Stoic Money's 1:1 coaching program is a valuable new method for learning investment principles and establishing portfolio building techniques. To learn more about the six-week-long program, please visit Stoic Money at this website: https://www.stoicmoneycoach.com

Media Contact

Company: Stoic Money

Name: Riccardo Pasti, Business Manager

Business Phone: +39 379 252 4343

Email: riccardo.pasti@stoicmoneycoach.com

City: Frankfurt am Main

Country: Germany

Website/URL: https://stoicmoneycoach.com

