Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
09.03.2023
Drumz Plc - Board Change

Drumz Plc - Board Change

PR Newswire

London, March 9

9 March 2022

Drumz plc

('Drumz", or the "Company")

Board change

The Board of Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) announces that Nish Malde, non-executive director, has resigned with immediate effect to focus on his other business commitments. The Board thanks Nish for his long-standing contribution and wishes him well for the future.

For further information please contact:
Drumz Plcwww.drumzplc.com
Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
