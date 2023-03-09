Drumz Plc - Board Change
9 March 2022
Drumz plc
('Drumz", or the "Company")
Board change
The Board of Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) announces that Nish Malde, non-executive director, has resigned with immediate effect to focus on his other business commitments. The Board thanks Nish for his long-standing contribution and wishes him well for the future.
