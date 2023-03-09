GAST Clearwater LLC: GAST Clearwater Appoints Damian Georgino to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / GAST Clearwater, a next-generation water treatment company, artificial beach, urban lagoon specialist, and property developer, announced today the appointment of Damian Georgino to its Board of Directors effective March 8, 2023.

"We are thrilled that Damian Georgino is joining our Board," said Kevin Gast, Co-Founder & CEO of GAST Clearwater. "As a leading expert in the water sector, Damian's reputation precedes him. Over his 30-year career, he has held various leadership roles and provided counsel to some of the largest water companies, and led some of the most significant transactions in the sector. Damian's experience, expertise, and guidance will be especially critical to us as we work to deliver on our mission of providing Water for Mankind."

"Water scarcity is a reality today, making the principles of Recycle, Reuse & Recirculate more relevant than ever," said Damian Georgino. "GAST Clearwater represents the next generation of water treatment technologies. I'm excited to work with management and my fellow board members to drive adoption of our game-changing technology to achieve our critical mission of providing Water for Mankind. GAST Clearwater is poised for substantial growth and has a huge opportunity and responsibility to effectively deliver on our mission."

Mr. Georgino has advised U.S. and international corporations, including Fortune 50 companies, financial institutions, private equity funds, and other investors in complex transactions involving water and wastewater, energy, industrial/manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, and natural resource projects. In addition, he has advised clients on transactions, including investments, financings and deal structures, risk management, and compliance, as well as operational matters. Damian has significant experience in buy-and-build and hyper-growth strategies and structures, financing, including project finance, and operations primarily focused on the water, wastewater, energy, technology, infrastructure, and environmental industries. He has successfully led numerous infrastructure transactions, including water and wastewater privatization, concessions, affermage, and P3/PPP projects, in the U.S. and internationally.

Previously, Damian was a managing partner of a permanent capital provider, a strategic partner for a multibillion-dollar private equity fund, a senior advisor to a private equity firm, and a corporate development executive and Chief Legal Officer of several high-profile/high-growth public companies.

About GAST Clearwater

GAST Clearwater is a U.S.-based, next-generation water treatment company with a mission to provide Water for Mankind one drop at a time. Operating in various industries and markets from Real Estate, Wastewater Treatment, Municipal Potable Water, and various others, focusing on the recovering and recycling of different waters in a centralized or decentralized way.

