Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement for the province of Ontario for the opening of 20 franchised restaurants of Lettuce Love Café, a wholly owned subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group.

"After closing on Lettuce Love Café just five (5) months ago, we have had a chance to work with its people, their food, and successfully integrate its operations within our Happy Belly ecosystem," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. "It has all the elements of a growth brand that is now ready for franchising in an asset-light model for Happy Belly, the exact same model we operated with Mucho Burrito, Extreme Pita, and Pur Blendz. To help launch Happy Belly's franchising program, we brought in an Area Developer that we worked with previously on multiple brands to establish over 25 franchise locations across Ontario. I am very pleased to announce Scott Grandin as our Area Developer for Lettuce Love here in Ontario. Scott brings another key element to our team that will enable Happy Belly to accelerate unit growth. It is a lot of fun putting the band back together as we maximize the value of our assets with both organic and inorganic growth."

"When Sean Black and I spoke about franchising opportunities within Happy Belly's portfolio, the opportunity to get in early was very appealing. I have a long and successful working relationship with Sean and the board members of Happy Belly, so I could not be happier that they are bringing the team back together to build yet another successful restaurant and franchising company. I see very strong demand from consumers and franchisees in the QSR plant based sector so the timing was perfect to join an emerging brand like Lettuce Love in a sector that is emerging," said Scott Grandin.

Happy Belly has been looking to identify our growth brand within the plant based QSR sector so the addition of Lettuce Love Café in the fall combined with today's move into franchising gives us the opportunity to expand our QSR division.



Lettuce Love Café is the first of many brands within the Happy Belly Portfolio that is planned to be offered for franchising in 2023. For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Lettuce Love Café



Lettuce Love was created solely with your health in mind for delivering delicious meals, smoothies & treats. Ingredients and products used are sourced from sustainable, fair-trade, non-GMO sources, are local and organically farmed when available. We proudly prepare all our menu selections fresh, at the time they are ordered to provide the maximum nutritional benefits. Often surprising and seducing hard core carnivores with many of our vegan and gluten free dishes, Lettuce Love Cafe, offers a warm welcome to everyone.

Lettuce Love

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/157838_8f46ed4f54f688fa_001full.jpg

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Brands

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/157838_8f46ed4f54f688fa_002full.jpg

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com, www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com, www.HealWellness.ca, www.LettuceLoveCafe.com, www.LadyGlazeDoughnuts.com, www.PirhoGrill.com, and www.HappyBellyFG.com.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157838