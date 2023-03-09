

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said it plans to further increase the company's global production capacity for polycarbonate specialty films to meet the rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. Covestro has started building new extrusion lines at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Park in Thailand. The investment is in the higher double-digit million euro range. The completion is scheduled for 2025.



Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: 'We are responding to an increasing demand and supporting the expansion of future technologies and industries.'



