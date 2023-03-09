DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

9 March 2023

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2.75p: 2021). This dividend represents an increase of 7.0% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share will be paid on 14 April 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 31 March 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 30 March 2023.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the third of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

