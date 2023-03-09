Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Dow Jones News
09.03.2023 | 13:37
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration 09-March-2023 / 12:06 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

9 March 2023

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2.75p: 2021). This dividend represents an increase of 7.0% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share will be paid on 14 April 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 31 March 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 30 March 2023.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the third of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  228760 
EQS News ID:  1578855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
