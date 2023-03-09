InteractWith Announces the IDO on BullPerks and GamesPad

InteractWith, the ultimate game-changer for app developers, will launch the IDO on BullPerks and GamesPad on March 16, 2023.

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / With blockchain technology quickly integrating into different aspects of our lives, the demand for tools that allow a smooth and easy transition of apps and games to Web 3.0 is quickly growing. InteractWith addresses this need by offering an innovative NFT infrastructure for any app that requires no blockchain knowledge for integration and no fees. The project is embracing a huge market opportunity reflected in recent statistics that shows us that a mobile market size has been estimated at $206B in 2022 with 4.8M games and applications available in App Store and 4M games and applications available in Google Play Store.

InteractWith Announces The IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks and GamesPad

InteractWith is on a mission to revolutionize gaming by creating an engaging and rewarding user experience powered by blockchain technology. It provides plug-and-play solutions for game developers, as well as gamified wallets with social features so users can be part of something truly innovative.

InteractWith is a set of tools that enables developers to add Web3 capabilities to their apps and games with ease. Their cutting-edge products include the following:

InteractDashboard: a powerful and user-friendly tool that makes it easy for app developers to integrate web3 technologies into their gaming applications.

InteractWallet: a social gaming wallet that offers users a unique and engaging experience that combines the best of social networks and gamification.

Minter: a service that streamlines the creation and management of NFTs from in-game assets.

Data Syncer: a service that offers seamless and continuous synchronization between an app's centralized databases and public decentralized databases.

Web3 Auth: a tool that empowers app developers by providing them with a new layer of actionable data about their users.

InteractWith has recently announced the upcoming IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks (the most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad) and GamesPad (the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem). Through the IDO, the project will launch its native token $INTER in public on BullPerks and GamesPad crypto launchpads. It will allow retail investors to lock funds into a smart contract immediately before a project launches its token and receive new tokens in exchange for locked funds. Raised funds will be transferred to the project for its further growth and development at the time of token generation. The IDO will take place on BullPerks and GamesPad on the 16th of March, 2023.

InteractWith is about to shake up the industry with its innovative solutions. Reputable crypto launchpads such as BullPerks and GamesPad will support the token launch of InteractWith, as well as their mission to increase Web 3.0 adoption.

About InteractWith

InteractWith is the ultimate game-changer for app developers. Their plug-and-play SaaS empowers apps with Web3 capabilities, allowing users to enjoy benefits such as more revenue streams and greater user retention levels - all without any need for Blockchain expertise or regulatory hassles. The integration is totally easygoing, and also brings more engaged users and reduced acquisition costs.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is a holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem. It is a one-stop shop for everything GameFi, metaverse, and NFT that brings together a Web3 incubator, multichain launchpad, decentralized VC, NFT marketplace, in-house studios, and much more. With their production and development arms, Mompozt and Aguascalien3D, they're serving clients globally, including renowned brands, such as Nestlé, Kellogg's, Colgate, Nissan, Kia, BBVA, and more.

