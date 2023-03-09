Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Announces Brand Name for Groundbreaking Nutraceutical

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG), Ludwig -The Genomics Language Company and its subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc. is pleased to announce the brand name for its, soon to be launched, nutraceutical that has been formulated to reduce chronic inflammation. The product, branded NuGenea, has been created using 20 ingredients that have been shown, in independent preclinical and clinical studies, to impact biomarkers called cytokines and chemokines that potentially cause chronic inflammation.

"We are very excited about the launch of NuGenea," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Ludwig Enterprises and one of the researchers who identified the significance of NuGenea's ingredients. "The World Health Organization has concluded that 50% of the world's deaths are a result of illnesses that have chronic inflammation as a causation. We may be on the brink of having the first scientifically designed nutritional tool to fight chronic inflammation and potentially prevent the development of chronic illnesses like COPD, diabetes, heart disease and many cancers."

"The brand was developed using the Greek word Genea which means 'birth'," added Luke Fannon Ludwig's consultant executing the product's launch plan. "NuGenea means "New Birth", which I believe clearly communicates our vision for the impact that this product can have by potentially improving the health and quality of life of the world's population."

Ludwig Enterprises is finalizing packaging and other details in preparation for the sale of NuGenea in the second quarter of 2023. Initially Ludwig plans to have the product available for sale through Amazon Prime and on the company's website which will be launched soon.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

