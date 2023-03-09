Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

The Company has developed and launched game-changing artificial intelligence (AI) for the $5.5trillion dollar ecommerce industry accelerating the transition from 2D photos to 3D models



TORONTO, ON / ACCESSSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on their previous patent filed last year for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce space and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive.

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg comments "We have been preparing for 5-years, anticipating this exact moment in time, where our AI technology would advance far enough to be patentable while simultaneously seeing market demand for photorealistic 3D models for ecommerce pick-up momentum. Today, we now see both the demand side of the 3D model market and the supply side of 3D model production fuelled by ROI and AI, lining up for a breakout year in revenue and cash flow for Nextech3D.ai."

Utilizing recent advances in generative AI, in particular, diffusion models, the invention prescribes a solution for creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part.

Over the years, Nextech has built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts. The Company is now harvesting these parts into its part library, synthetically rendering them from random views, and using them to train new diffusion models that are able to reconstruct 3D mesh parts from reference photos. The Company's first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in its model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet, with its 51K models of varying quality. This breakthrough 3D modeling technology positioned the Company to generate significant revenue acceleration and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Below is an example of reference photos of an asset in the library.

The following image is the collection of all unique parts of a 3D digital twin of this product, once it's modeled in 3D and separated by parts.

Each part of this model is then rendered from random views.

Nextech's proprietary diffusion models will be trained on the collection of these ground truth meshes and reference renders to recreate original mesh parts. The Company is working on other AI models to automatically prescribe instructions to automatically assemble these parts into full 3D models.

More Generative-AI News

Nextech's Breakthrough Generative AI Plus Record 3D Model Demand Puts Company On Track For Record Q1 3D-Model Revenue & Record FY 2023 Growth



Nextech AR Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in 3D Model Texture Creation



Nextech's Breakthrough Generative AI Positions Company For Breakout Revenue Growth in 2023

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in the USA on the (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.



On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

