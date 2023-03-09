Eltek Ltd. Reports Full year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues were $39.6 million (Q4 - $10.5 million )

Operating profit was $3.0 million (Q4 - $0.8 million )

Profit before tax was $3.9 million (Q4 - $0.9 million )

Net profit was $3.2 million or $0.55 per fully diluted share (Q4 - $0.8 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share)

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3.8 million (Q4 - $1.3 million )

"We are pleased to announce strong growth in revenues and earnings for the year 2022. This was due to increased demand for our high-quality printed circuit boards. The growth in revenues is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty of our customers. We are excited to continue building upon this momentum in the coming year," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"The global PCB market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with the military, aerospace and defense sectors being the key drivers. As a leading provider of PCBs to these industries, Eltek is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and continues to deliver strong results for our shareholders. We ended 2022 with a 70% growth in backlog.

During Q4 we received final approval from the Israel Innovation Authority ("IIA") for a 40%, royalty bearing participation in an approximately $800,000 one-year development program, which started in January 2023 . This program is part of our investments in CapEx and research and development to bring new, high-quality products to the market and further drive growth in the future," continued Mr. Yaffe.

"We have a strong balance sheet and a talented team, and we will continue to invest in our operations, products and people to sustain our long-term success," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

2022 Full Year GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for 2022 were $39.7 million compared to $33.8 million in 2021.

Gross profit for 2022 was $8.3 million (21% of revenues) compared to $6.9 million (20% of revenues) in 2021.

Operating profit for 2022 was $3.0 million compared to operating profit of $1.9 million in 2021.

Financial income for 2022 was $0.9 million compared to financial expense of $0.5 million in 2021. Financial income, which was primarily generated in the second quarter of 2022, resulted from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for 2022 was $3.9 million compared to $1.5 million in 2021.

Net profit for 2022 was $3.2 million or $0.55 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $5.0 million or $0.86 per fully diluted share in 2021. Net profit in 2021 includes a one-time tax benefit of $3.5 million .

2022 Full Year Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for 2022 was a $4.5 million (11% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $3.8 million (11% of revenues) in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.5 million compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million (21% of revenues) compared to $2.0 (21% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million compared to operating profit of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Profit before income tax for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $3.8 million or $0.65 per fully diluted share in the Fourth quarter of 2021. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 includes a one-time tax benefit of $3.6 million .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a $1.2 million (12% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.1 million (11% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Eltek

Eltek - "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia .

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel . Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America .

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands US$, except per share data)

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021











































Revenues

10,479

9,521

39,650

33,823



Costs of revenues

(8,267)

(7,565)

(31,380)

(26,926)

























Gross profit

2,212

1,956

8,270

6,897

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,348)

(1,310)

(5,207)

(4,870)



R&D expenses, net

(15)

(23)

(92)

(78)

























Operating profit

849

623

2,971

1,949

























Financial income (expenses), net

100

(387)

887

(488)



Other income (loss), net

-

-

-

41

























Profit before income tax

949

236

3,858

1,502

























Tax expenses (income)

144

(3,600)

664

(3,537)

























Net Profit

805

3,836

3,194

5,039















































Earnings per share:



















Basic net profit per ordinary share

0.14

0.66

0.55

0.86

























Diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.14

0.65

0.55

0.86

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,840

5,848

5,840

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,860

5,848

5,869





Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)













December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021





Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

7,366

9,283 Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

10,116

7,021 Other

282

798 Inventories

5,130

4,893 Prepaid expenses

504

586









Total current assets

23,398

22,581









Long term assets:







Restricted deposits

202

226 Severance pay fund

59

66 Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

2,496

3,563 Operating lease right of use assets

7,693

8,979 Total long term assets

10,450

12,834









Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

7,674

7,368









Total Assets

41,522

42,783









Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

















Current liabilities:







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

702

708 Accounts payable: Trade

4,793

4,044 Other

4,133

3,577 Short-term operating lease liabilities

846

931









Total current liabilities

10,474

9,260









Long-term liabilities:







Long term debt, excluding current maturities

2,768

3,921 Employee severance benefits

280

344 Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,980

8,186









Total long-term liabilities

10,028

12,451









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 5,849,678 at December 31,

2022 and 5,840,357 at December 31, 2021

5,305

5,296 Additional paid-in capital

22,862

22,846 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

1,189

3,716 Capital reserve

1,537

1,287 Accumulated deficit

(9,873)

(12,073) Total shareholders' equity

21,020

21,072 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

41,522

42,783

Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)























Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





































GAAP net Income

805

3,836

3,194

5,039

Add back items:





































Financial expenses (income), net

(100)

387

(887)

488

Income tax expenses (income)

144

(3,600)

664

(3,537)

Depreciation and amortization

357

450

1,541

1,781

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,206

1,073

4,512

3,771



Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands US$)

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net Income

805

3,836

3,194

5,039



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows



















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

357

450

1,541

1,781



Stock-based compensation

62

74

250

203



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

151

(3,585)

653

(3,563)







570

(3,061)

2,444

(1,579)

























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

3

25

11

66



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(446)

(301)

(3,941)

2,260



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

42

(161)

437

(18)



Decrease (increase) in inventories

(463)

(499)

(806)

(1,023)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables

380

424

1,543

(451)



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

402

164

972

(414)



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

(36)

-

(25)

(5)







(118)

(348)

(1,809)

415

























Net cash provided by operating activities

1,257

427

3,829

3,875















































Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of fixed assets

(571)

(173)

(3,027)

(1,535)



Repayment from insuarance

-

44

-

44



Restricted deposits

-

-

(2)

(156)



Net cash used in investing activities

(571)

(129)

(3,029)

(1,647)















































Cash flows from financing activities:



















Short- term bank credit, net

-

-

-

(377)



Exercise of options

-

-

25

-



Dividend distribution

(994)

-

(994)

-



Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(227)

(114)

(669)

(301)



Proceeds from long-term loans

-

-

-

3,063



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

-

25

-

(261)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,221)

(89)

(1,638)

2,124

























Effect of translation adjustments

54

189

(1,079)

196

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(481)

398

(1,917)

4,548

























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,847

8,885

9,283

4,735

























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

7,366

9,283

7,366

9,283





