XOMA Corporation: XOMA Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Update to the Acceleration of its Differentiated Royalty Monetization Strategy

2022 was the first year with cash receipts from a commercial asset since becoming a royalty aggregator



Ebopiprant royalty and milestone license acquisition gives XOMA the potential to earn up to $378 million, net, in milestones plus mid-single digit to low teens royalties, net, from Organon

The Executive Leadership Team additions of Owen Hughes and Brad Sitko bring royalty investment and portfolio management expertise to increase shareholder value from XOMA's future acquisitions

Royalty portfolio is maturing to the point where XOMA has potential for cash flows from two commercial assets in 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the Biotech Royalty Aggregator, reported its full year 2022 financial results and provided an operational update on the Company's actions to accelerate XOMA's differentiated biotech royalty and milestone acquisition strategy.



"Since joining the Company in January, Brad Sitko and I have continually been impressed by the opportunities in front of XOMA. After having a significant number of royalty and milestone acquisition conversations since January, we are making decisions thoughtfully and rapidly about the opportunities on which we want to transact. We are assessing each potential opportunity with an eye to maximizing shareholder returns," stated Owen Hughes, Executive Chairman of XOMA.

"With cash receipts from Vabysmo® (faricimab) and Day One's public comments regarding filing a New Drug Application for tovorafenib in the first half of 2023, XOMA could be reporting incoming cash from two portfolio assets by the end of 2024. Our economic interests in both these assets were acquired within the past two years. In addition, we have learned from our partners' public statements there also may be three assets entering Phase 3 development in 2023, which would further increase the value of XOMA's portfolio. Those are just a few examples of the progression within the more than 70 royalty and milestone assets in our portfolio. With the potential incoming cash receipts from commercialized assets and anticipated milestone payments, we have the ability to accelerate our royalty acquisition strategy and continue to grow XOMA's portfolio," said Brad Sitko, Chief Investment Officer of XOMA.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, were $1.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively. For the full year of 2022, XOMA's reported revenues were related to milestone payments of $2.0 million from Rezolute, $0.8 million from Takeda, $0.8 million from Compugen, and $0.5 million from Sonnet. Revenues in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, were $35.9 million and $38.2 million, respectively. For the full year of 2021, XOMA's reported revenues included milestones of $35.0 million from Novartis, $0.5 million from Compugen, and $0.7 million from Janssen.

The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter and the full year of 2022 were $0.03 million and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to $0.04 million and $0.2 million in the corresponding periods of 2021.

General and administration (G&A) expenses were $7.6 million and $23.2 million for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2022, respectively. G&A expenses were $5.5 million and $20.5 million for the corresponding periods of 2021. The $2.7 million net increase in 2022, compared with 2021, was primarily due a $2.6 million increase in salaries and related expenses, including the $1.2 million Continuity Incentive accrued in connection with the retirement of Jim Neal, a $0.7 million increase in salaries and wages due to increased headcount and general salary increases, $0.4 million related to bonus payments to Mr. Neal pursuant to his amended employment agreement, and $0.1 million accrued in connection with the employee retention bonus. Additionally, an increase in consulting and legal costs of $2.3 million contributed to the overall increase in 2022. The totality of the increases in 2022 were partially offset by a $2.6 million reduction in stock-based compensation expense for stock options.

In the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, G&A expenses included $1.0 million and $3.6 million, respectively, in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared with $1.7 million and $6.2 million for the corresponding periods of 2021. XOMA's net cash used in operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.9 million and $12.9 million for the full year of 2022, compared with net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $30.7 million and $22.7 million for the full year of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, was $6.0 million and $17.1 million, respectively. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.8 million and $15.8 million for the full year of 2021.

On December 31, 2022, XOMA had cash and cash equivalents of $57.8 million and no debt on its balance sheet. On December 31, 2021, XOMA had cash and restricted cash of $95.4 million. On January 17, 2023, the Company paid cash dividends on the 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP) equal to $0.53906 per share and cash dividends on the 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO) equal to $0.52344 per depositary share. In February 2023, XOMA received a cash payment from Roche, representing the second commercial payment from XOMA's 0.5% commercial interest in the sales of Vabysmo®. The payment will be reflected in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2023, as a reduction of short-term royalty and commercial payment receivables.

"The first year's commercial performance of Vabysmo® has demonstrated the significant impact that even a small percentage of sales from a single multi-billion-dollar product can have on XOMA's financial outlook. Excluding any additional asset acquisitions, we believe incoming net cash of over $20 million from a combination of milestones that are expected this year together with anticipated royalties should cover our annual base operating and dividend expenses in 2023. Given the nature of our milestone and royalty agreements, we expect cash flows will be uneven on a quarterly basis over the next few years. This reflects the imprecise timing of when milestones occur and assets are commercialized. Looking at 2024, the milestones and royalties we anticipate should continue to contribute significantly towards covering our base operating expenses and dividend obligations," stated Tom Burns, Chief Financial Officer at XOMA.

XOMA CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,826 $ 93,328 Restricted cash - 2,049 Short-term equity securities 335 774 Trade and other receivables, net 1 209 Short-term royalty and commercial payment receivables 2,366 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 725 613 Total current assets 61,253 96,973 Property and equipment, net 7 13 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29 200 Long-term royalty and commercial payment receivables 63,683 69,075 Intangible assets, net 15,150 - Other assets - long term 260 301 Total assets $ 140,382 $ 166,562 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 524 $ 1,072 Accrued and other liabilities 2,918 525 Income taxes payable - 91 Contingent consideration under RPAs and CPPAs 75 8,075 Operating lease liabilities 34 195 Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method 1,899 1,641 Preferred stock dividend accrual 1,368 1,368 Total current liabilities 6,818 12,967 Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method - long-term 9,550 11,685 Long-term operating lease liabilities - 34 Total liabilities 16,368 24,686 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.05 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized: 8.625% Series A cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, 984,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 49 49 8.375% Series B cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, 1,600 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 - - Convertible preferred stock, 5,003 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.0075 par value, 277,333,332 shares authorized, 11,454,025 and

11,315,263 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 86 85 Additional paid-in capital 1,306,271 1,307,030 Accumulated deficit (1,182,392 ) (1,165,288 ) Total stockholders' equity 124,014 141,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 140,382 $ 166,562

XOMA CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Revenue from contracts with customers $ 850 $ 35,424 $ 4,150 $ 36,518 Revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method 636 520 1,877 1,642 Total revenues 1,486 35,944 6,027 38,160 Operating expenses: Research and development 28 42 153 171 General and administrative 7,571 5,537 23,191 20,460 Amortization of intangible assets 97 - 97 - Total operating expenses 7,696 5,579 23,441 20,631 (Loss) income from operations (6,210 ) 30,365 (17,414 ) 17,529 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense - - - (461 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (300 ) Other income (expense), net 219 (430 ) 295 (879 ) (Loss) income before income tax (5,991 ) 29,935 (17,119 ) 15,889 Income tax benefit (expense) 15 (91 ) 15 (91 ) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,976 ) $ 29,844 $ (17,104 ) $ 15,798 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income (attributable to) available to common stockholders, basic $ (7,344 ) $ 19,744 $ (22,576 ) $ 7,787 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income (attributable to) available to common stockholders, diluted $ (7,344 ) $ 20,136 $ (22,576 ) $ 7,968 Basic net (loss) income per share (attributable to) available to common stockholders $ (0.64 ) $ 1.75 $ (1.98 ) $ 0.69 Diluted net (loss) income per share (attributable to) available to common stockholders $ (0.64 ) $ 1.67 $ (1.98 ) $ 0.65 Weighted average shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share (attributable to) available to common stockholders 11,452 11,313 11,413 11,288 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share (attributable to) available to common stockholders 11,452 12,079 11,413 12,192