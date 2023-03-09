Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
09.03.2023 | 14:02
Eagle Natural Resources LLC: Eagle Natural Resources Engages Integrous Communications to Enhance Investor Communications

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Eagle Natural Resources, (the "Company"), announced today that it has engaged Integrous Communications, a premier investor relations firm, to enhance communication with investors and increase transparency about the company's growth strategy.

Integrous Communications, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

As part of this engagement, Integrous Communications will work closely with Eagle Natural Resources to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations program that will include a proactive investor outreach strategy.

"We are excited to be working with Integrous Communications to enhance our communication with investors and increase transparency around our growth strategy," said Eagle Natural Resources CEO and Founder, Jeremy Paul. "As a leading company in our industry, it is important that we have a strong and effective investor relations program that enables us to communicate our strategy and progress to our stakeholders."

Integrous Communications has a proven track record of working with leading companies to develop and execute effective investor relations programs. Its team of seasoned professionals has extensive experience in investor relations, financial communications, capital markets, and has worked with companies across a range of industries.

"We are thrilled to be working with Eagle Natural Resources to enhance its investor relations program," said Derek Gradwell, Founder of Integrous Communications. "We look forward to partnering with the Company to help it communicate its growth strategy and value proposition to investors, and to help build long-term relationships with the investment community."

About Eagle Natural Resources
Eagle Natural Resources is an independently owned oil and gas asset acquisition and management company with an extensive - and growing - portfolio of income-producing assets and developmental drilling inventory in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Gulf Coast Region.

Eagle Natural Resources acquisition model focuses on proven producing fields with extensive infrastructure, existing wells for immediate cash flow, and upside through additional drilling, recompletion and/or reworks.

For more information, please visit Eagle Natural Resources.

About Integrous Communications
Integrous Communications is a premier investor relations firm that provides a range of services to help companies effectively communicate with the investment community. Its services include investor relations strategy development, investor communications, financial communications, and capital markets advisory.

For more information, please visit Integrous Communications.

Investor Relations:
Frank Pogubila
SVP
Integrous Communications
W - 951.946.5288
E - fpogubila@integcom.us

SOURCE: Eagle Natural Resources LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742757/Eagle-Natural-Resources-Engages-Integrous-Communications-to-Enhance-Investor-Communications

