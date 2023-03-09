

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean energy technology company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $19.42 million or $0.05 per share, narrower than $41.42 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 17 percent to $37.07 million from $31.80 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.07 per share on revenues of $28.11 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



