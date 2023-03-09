Experienced in-country leadership and new technology partners Managing Information Systems 3 Inc. ("MIS3") and The Honest Company (THC) will allow Pyramid to provide Canada-based organizations with crucial data and analytics technology and resources

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to execute its global growth strategy with the signing of two key strategic Canadian partners, MIS3 and The Honest Consultants (THC), both leading analytics technology consultants based in Toronto, Canada.

In addition to key strategic partnership agreements that widen the reach of Pyramid Analytics' partner program in the Canadian market, Pyramid recently hired proven analytics technology leadership, including Sales Director Jason Whyte and Partner Director Steve Murthey, to head Canadian regional operations.

Key Points About Pyramid's Canadian Expansion

Pyramid inks new partner agreements with MIS3 and The Honest Consultants (THC), leading analytics technology and services consultants based in Toronto, Canada.

Partner expansion follows key recent team leadership hires, including Sales Director Jason Whyte and Partner Director Steve Murthey.

Pyramid is sponsoring and attending two upcoming conferences in Toronto: CDAO Canada 2023 on March 30-31 and the 9th annual Big Data Analytics Summit on June 13-14.

"Pyramid Analytics is thrilled to announce our expansion into the Canadian market," said Brian Mccormac, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. "Our new partners, MIS3 and THC, excel in analytics, offer unique value, and put our mutual clients' success first."

Mr. Whyte brings 20-plus years of senior sales executive experience with companies like NetSuite, Epicor Software, BackBase, and more. Mr. Murthey is a veteran SI partner director with more the 25 years of partner management, pre-sales, and software and service delivery expertise.

Upper mid-market and large Canadian enterprises face sustained pressure to modernize their data and analytics capabilities in a volatile, resource-constrained market environment. With experienced leadership and strong strategic partnerships with respected technology consultants, Pyramid is poised to provide Canadian companies with analytics technologies and solutions that prepare them for what's next.

The signings of MIS3 and THC are part of Pyramid's broader strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR), and systems integrators (SI).

Pyramid's move into the Canadian market aligns with a broader global effort to help organizations optimize decision-making to empower anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. The Pyramid Platform provides direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo today.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not hinder talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

