DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2023 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)
DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21711.0
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 231467
CODE: JPNY LN
ISIN: LU1681039050

ISIN: LU1681039050
