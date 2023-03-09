Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 
DJ Funding Circle Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-March-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 March 2023

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") - Exercise of options

The Company was notified that on 8 March 2023 the following transactions were carried out on 7 March 2024 by Lisa Jacobs and Eric Daniels, who are Directors and/or PDMRs in the Company.

Lisa Jacobs exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company: 

Option Scheme   Number of options exercised Exercise price per share 
EMI Option Scheme 41,000            0.0272

Eric Daniels exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company with the sale sufficient to cover the cost of the exercise including tax and dealing costs: 

Option Scheme   Number of options exercised/ Sold Exercise price per share/ sale price 
2011 Share Plan  195,704              0.0272 
Sale to cover tax 93,919              0.5302

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                               Lisa Jacobs 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:                          Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:                  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                               Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                                2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                         Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:                        GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:                     Exercise of EMI Options 
 
                                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                                         GBP0.0272    41,000

Aggregated information:

N/A

e)

f) Date of the transaction: 7 March 2023

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                     John Eric Daniels 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:               Non-executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                     Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:             GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:          Exercise of options and sale to cover tax, retaining a 
                              total of 101,785 shares. 
 
                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s):            GBP0.0272    195,704 (acquired) 
                              GBP0.5302    93,919 (sold)

Aggregated information: N/A

e)

f) Date of the transaction: 7 March 2023

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  228762 
EQS News ID:  1578887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2023 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

