General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , GEVI Subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker Launches First of Its Retail Big Box Programs With Friedman's Home Improvement Stores In Sonoma County, CA

Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) has entered into a Sales Agreement with Friedman's Home Improvement Stores, which serve Sonoma County, CA homeowners and contractors from their four retail locations. This Selling Agreement is for MFB's fire inhibitor, MFB-31-CitroTech® for proactive fire protection for interior and exterior use.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Behind the business strategy at MFB was to be patient while we sought and procured all the accreditations to support our claims that MFB-31-CitroTech® is safe around humans and animals, that it is environmentally-friendly, and that it does not kill fish. Now that we can support our claims, including the claim that we are the safest fire chemistry in the world. That claim is supported by real accreditations is something all large retailers are looking for. Our retail bottles and pails will proudly wear the labels of the EPA Safer Choice Program and the UL Green-Guard Gold to help consumers make the safer choice.

Part of our campaign is to educate property owners to follow the NFPA Fire Wise home hardening suggestions, and to add spraying things such as decks, fences, patio covers, garden wood chips and dry vegetation with MFB-31-CitroTech® can help to protect against ember attacks and fire's advance during our wildfire events.

The Friedman stores will be holding it Garden Days event on April 29th and MFB's "BigWood and LittleWood" children's book characters will be there to hand out a preview of its book that will published this spring teaching environmental responsibility, and conservation to the younger generations.

