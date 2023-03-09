Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Wheaton World Wide Moving held its fourth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala on Thursday, March 2, during which Wheaton Vice President of Operations, Kevin Miller, announced Curtis McFarland as the winner of the van line's annual Lifetime Achievement award.

A graduate of Alcorn State where he earned a baseball scholarship as a middle infielder, McFarland has driven for Wheaton since 1989 and is a favorite of the van line's customers, evident from the fact that he maintains a customer service score of 4.85 out of 5.

In his more than 30 years driving and directing crews for Wheaton, McFarland has outlasted multiple van line presidents and CEOs. From the stage while accepting his award, the Lifetime Achievement award winner laughingly recalled Wheaton's current CEO, Mark Kirschner, pulling an April Fool's joke on him and vowed to return the favor.

McFarland is a proud husband to his wife Tammy, father to his children Curtis Jr. and Tamara, and grandfather to his two young granddaughters. In fact, he paraphrased his granddaughter Addisyn when completing his speech at the Awards Gala, saying "Wheaton, I love you to pieces." The award winner loves hunting and fishing and, when he isn't sporting his Wheaton uniform, can be found in his trademark camo attire.

McFarland has earned multiple Wheaton Driver of the Month awards over the years, including in 1991 and in 2018.

The lifelong driver's hard work and quality service over more than three decades have earned the van line numerous repeat and referral customers. He is a valuable member of the Wheaton team and is highly deserving of the Lifetime Achievement award.





Wheaton | Bekins President A.J. Schneider (far left), Vice President of Operations Kevin Miller (second from right) and CEO Mark Kirschner (far right) flank Lifetime Achievement Award winner Curtis McFarland onstage at the Wheaton | Bekins Van Line Summit & Awards Gala



About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners .

