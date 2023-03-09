Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc.: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net Income



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: NM), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Navios Holdings owns (i) a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc. ("Navios Logistics"), one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America and (ii) an interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM), a leading United States publicly listed shipping company that owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with the results for 2022, during which we reported Net Income of $87.3 million and EBITDA of $355.1 million."

Angeliki Frangou, continued, "In 2022, we exited international shipping and are now focused on growing Navios South American Logistics, a transportation and infrastructure provider in the Hidrovia region of South America. We believe that the global macro conditions support healthy growth in the Hidrovia region and are focusing on maximizing the return from assets by offering innovative logistics solutions."

HIGHLIGHTS

Navios Logistics

Navios Logistics' Adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately 20% to $94.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $78.0 million in the previous year. Iron ore port transshipments for 2022 increased by 123% to 1.5 million tons, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, grain port terminal volumes increased by 38% mainly due to increased Uruguayan exports and top-off volumes, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. In the barge business, liquid cargo transported increased by 23% and dry cargo transported decreased by 29% on an annual basis. Utilization rate in cabotage vessels increased by 28% to 81% in the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the previous year.

Completion of Tender Offer for the Company's Series G and H ADSs

On October 21, 2022 a total of 20,185 Series G American Depositary Shares ("Series G ADSs") were validly tendered for a total of $0.3 million in cash consideration and a total of 584,158 Series H American Depositary Shares ("Series ? ADSs") were validly tendered for a total of $8.9 million in cash consideration. Following the tender offer, Navios Holdings has 514,720 outstanding Series G ADSs and 1,183,944 outstanding Series H ADSs, which represent 1/100th of a share of 8.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock and 1/100th of a Share of 8.625% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, respectively.

Discontinued Operations

In September 2022, the sale of our 36-vessel drybulk fleet (the "Transaction") was completed. Following the closing of the Transaction, the results of the dry-bulk vessel operations are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitute for results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See Exhibit I under the heading, "Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for a discussion of Navios Holdings' consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis) and a reconciliation of such measures to net income/(loss), the most comparable measure calculated under U.S. GAAP.

Earnings Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2022 and 2021 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The fourth quarter 2022 and 2021 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2022

Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue (from continuing operations) $ 52,620 $ 49,157 Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders $ 8,389 $ 31,779 (2) Net Income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations $ 11,256 (13,435) (2) EBITDA $ 32,570 $ 87,893 (2) EBITDA (from continuing operations) $ 35,437 $ 17,213 (2) Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders $ 0.23 (1) $ 1.36 (2) Basic Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations $ 0.28 (1) $ (0.66) (2)

(1) Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain of $4.5 million related to the tender offer for the Company's ADSs (also included in Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations).

(2) Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders, EBITDA and Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 include $14.0 million representing the impact of Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics relating to two tanker vessels (also included in EBITDA from continuing operations, Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations and Basic Loss per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations).

Revenue from continuing operations, generated solely from Navios Logistics, was $52.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $49.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $5.4 million increase in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to an increase in the number of operating days; and (ii) a $4.0 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to higher tariffs and volumes transshipped in the iron ore port terminal. The overall increase was partially mitigated by a (i) a $3.7 million decrease in revenue from the barge business, mainly due to a decrease in CoA/voyage revenues related to lower volume of dry cargo moved as a result of failed Paraguayan soybean crop, partially mitigated by a $2.6 million increase in time charter revenues and (ii) a $2.2 million decrease in sales of products due to the decrease in the Paraguayan liquid port's volume of products sold.

Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations was $11.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $13.4 million net loss for the same period in 2021. This increase in Net Income from continuing operations was mainly due to (i) a $18.2 million increase in EBITDA as discussed below; (ii) a $4.1 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iii) a $1.8 million increase in income tax benefit; (iv) a $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; and (v) a $0.1 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from discontinued operations was $2.9 million for the three month period ended December 31 2022 as compared to $45.2 million net income from discontinued operations for the same period in 2021.

Net Loss of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis was $13.3 million for the three month period ended December 31 2022 as compared to $42.0 million for the same period in 2021.

EBITDA of Navios Holdings from continuing operations for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 increased by $18.2 million to $35.4 million, as compared to $17.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in EBITDA from continuing operations was primarily due to (i) $22.0 million in impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics during the three month period ended December 31, 2021; (ii) a $7.0 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliate companies; (iii) a $3.5 million increase in revenue attributable to Navios Logistics; and (iv) a $2.1 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses. This overall increase of $34.6 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $10.4 million decrease in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; (ii) a $2.9 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (iii) a $1.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expenses); and (iv) a $1.1 million increase in other expense, net. EBITDA of Navios Holdings from discontinued operations was $(2.9) million for the three month period ended December 31 2022 as compared to $70.7 million for the same period in 2021.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $9.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $(11.7) million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted for impairment losses of $22.0 million incurred in the three month period ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $9.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Year Ended 2022 and 2021 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The information for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue (from continuing operations) $ 255,397 $ 223,476 Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders $ 87,306 (1) $ 116,686 (6) Net (loss)/income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations $ (58,800) (2) $ 41,528 (7) EBITDA $ 355,071 (3) $ 339,163 (6) EBITDA (from continuing operations) $ 64,919 (4) 147,780 (7) Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders $ 2.29 (1), (5) $ 6.90 (6) Basic (Loss)/earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations $ (1.51) (2), (5) $ 2.25 (7)

(1) Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders and Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 include the impact of (i) $24.0 million upfront fee paid in the form of a Convertible Debenture with respect to NSM Loan I and NSM Loan II drawn down in January 2022; (ii) $61.7 million in prepayment fees paid by increasing the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Debenture with respect to the repayments of the NSM Loan I and NSM Loan II; (iii) $97.7 million in OTTI loss related to our investment in Navios Partners; (iv) $169.6 million in gain from discontinued operations, following the completion of the Transaction; (v) $5.7 million in write off of deferred financing costs in connection with the Transaction; and (vi) a $2.0 million loss representing Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics in connection with asset sales.

(2) Net Loss and Basic Loss per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 include the impact of (i) $24.0 million upfront fee paid in the form of a Convertible Debenture (ii) $97.7 million in OTTI loss related to our investment in Navios Partners; and (iii) $2.0 million representing Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics in relation to the sale of assets.

(3) EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 include (i) $169.6 million gain from discontinued operations, following the completion of the Transaction; (ii) $97.7 million in OTTI loss related to our investment in Navios Partners; and (iii) a $2.0 million loss representing Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics in connection with asset sales.

(4) EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes (i) $97.7 million in OTTI loss related to our investment in Navios Partners; and (iii) $2.0 million representing Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics in relation to the sale of assets.

(5) Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain of $4.5 million related to the tender offer for the Company's ADSs (also included in Basic Loss per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations).

(6) Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders, EBITDA and Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 include (i) $25.9 million in equity income in affiliate companies due to the merger of Navios Containers with Navios Partners effected on March 31, 2021; (ii) approximately $25.9 million in impairment losses relating to the sale of drybulk vessels and (iii) a $14.0 million loss representing Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics relating to two tanker vessels.

(7) EBITDA, Net Income and Basic Earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 include (i) $25.9 million in equity income in affiliate companies due to the merger of Navios Containers with Navios Partners effected on March 31, 2021 and (ii) a $14.0 million loss representing Navios Holdings' portion of impairment losses incurred by Navios Logistics relating to two tanker vessels.

Revenue from continuing operations, generated solely from Navios Logistics, was $255.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $223.5 million of revenue generated solely from Navios Logistics for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $22.5 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business due to higher volumes transshipped from the grain port terminal mainly as a result of increased Uruguayan soybean production and exports, and higher tariffs and volumes transshipped at the iron ore terminal; (ii) a $17.7 million increase in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to an increase in the number of operating days during the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021; and (iii) a $0.3 million increase in revenue from the barge business. The overall increase was partially mitigated by a $8.6 million decrease in product sales due to the decrease in the Paraguayan liquid port's volume of products sold.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing operations was $58.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $41.5 million net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021. This overall decrease in the net result from continuing operations was mainly due to (i) a $82.9 million decrease in EBITDA as discussed below; (ii) a $24.0 million upfront fee paid in the form of a Convertible Debenture with respect to NSM Loan I and NSM Loan II, both of which were drawn down in January 2022; (iii) a $0.2 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey and other capitalized items; and (iv) a $0.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization. This overall increase of approximately $107.2 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $5.0 million increase in income tax benefit; (ii) a $1.4 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (iii) a $0.4 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from discontinued operations was $146.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $75.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Net Loss of Navios Logistics on a standalone basis was $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $44.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

EBITDA from continuing operations of Navios Holdings for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $82.9 million to $64.9 million, as compared to $147.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $95.1 million decrease in equity in net losses from affiliate companies mainly due to a $97.7 million OTTI loss related to our investment in Navios Partners incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022, mitigated by a $2.6 million increase in equity method income from subsidiaries; (ii) a $22.7 million decrease in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; (iii) a $11.6 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (iv) a $3.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expenses); and (v) a $1.3 million increase in other expense. This overall decrease of $133.9 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $31.9 million increase in revenue from Navios Logistics; (ii) a $18.8 million decrease in impairment losses relating to the sale of assets; and (iii) a $0.3 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses. EBITDA from discontinued operations was $290.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $191.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $90.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $56.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted for an impairment loss of $3.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $94.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $78.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

EXHIBIT I

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars - except share and per share data)

Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 52,620 $ 49,157 $ 255,397 $ 223,476 Time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses (15,747 ) (17,834 ) (68,726 ) (69,040 ) Direct vessel expenses (19,936 ) (17,001 ) (76,394 ) (64,597 ) General and administrative expenses (6,311 ) (4,462 ) (19,772 ) (17,042 ) Depreciation and amortization (7,555 ) (8,007 ) (31,713 ) (31,655 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net (15,936 ) (20,026 ) (63,802 ) (65,169 ) Impairment loss/loss on sale of vessels, net - (21,966 ) (3,195 ) (21,966 ) Non-operating other expense - - (24,000 ) - Other expense, net (2,608 ) (1,533 ) (3,140 ) (1,822 ) Loss before equity in net earnings/(losses) of affiliate companies $ (15,473 ) $ (41,672 ) $ (35,345 ) $ (47,815 ) Equity in net earnings/(losses) of affiliate companies 21,399 14,352 (25,815 ) 69,275 Income/(Loss) before taxes $ 5,926 $ (27,320 ) $ (61,160 ) $ 21,460 Income tax benefit /(expense) 506 (1,322 ) 323 (4,717 ) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 6,432 $ (28,642 ) $ (60,837 ) $ 16,743 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (including gain from sale of $169,631) (2,867 ) 45,214 146,106 75,158 Net income $ 3,565 $ 16,572 $ 85,269 $ 91,901 Less: Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 4,824 15,207 2,037 24,785 Net income attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders $ 8,389 $ 31,779 $ 87,306 $ 116,686 Income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders, basic and diluted from continuing operations 14,857 (14,714 ) (58,037 ) 36,401 (Loss)/income attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders, basic and diluted from discontinued operations (2,867 ) 45,214 146,106 75,158 Income attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 11,990 $ 30,500 $ 88,069 $ 111,559 Basic earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders from continuing operations $ 0.28 $ (0.66 ) $ (1.51 ) $ 2.25 Basic (loss)/earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders from discontinued operations $ (0.05 ) $ 2.02 $ 3.80 $ 4.65 Basic earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders $ 0.23 $ 1.36 $ 2.29 $ 6.90 Weighted average number of shares, basic 22,673,914 22,409,121 22,653,879 16,168,329 Weighted average number of Series I Preferred shares, as converted, basic and diluted 29,939,057 - 15,848,301 $ - Diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders from continuing operations $ 0.28 $ (0.66 ) $ (1.51 ) $ 2.25 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders from discontinued operations $ (0.05 ) $ 1.99 $ 3.79 $ 4.49 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders $ 0.23 $ 1.34 $ 2.28 $ 6.74 Weighted average number of shares, diluted 22,814,798 22,787,486 22,838,129 16,553,011





Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Net income from discontinued operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ - $ 107,636 $ 204,981 $ 362,342 Time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses - (19,899 ) (38,515 ) (85,412 ) Direct vessel expenses - (11,632 ) (30,686 ) (47,753 ) General and administrative expenses (1,979 ) (4,643 ) (11,408 ) (14,285 ) Depreciation and amortization - (6,435 ) (18,135 ) (29,581 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net - (17,268 ) (58,791 ) (79,584 ) Impairment loss/loss on sale of vessels, net - - - (25,861 ) (Loss)/gain on bond extinguishment, net - (100 ) (221 ) 951 Non-operating other expense - - (61,730 ) - Gain from discontinued operations - - 169,631 - Other expense, net (888 ) (2,420 ) (8,967 ) (5,561 ) Income tax expense - (25 ) (53 ) (98 ) Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations $ (2,867 ) $ 45,214 $ 146,106 $ 75,158

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

Other Financial Data

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 78,851 $ 53,377 Vessels, port terminals and other fixed assets, net 495,919 522,616 Goodwill and other intangibles 150,289 153,062 Operating lease assets 11,787 9,159 Other current and non-current assets 187,465 212,802 Total assets, continuing operations $ 924,311 $ 951,016 Total assets, discontinued operations - 857,762 Total assets $ 924,311 $ 1,808,778





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Long-term debt, including current portion $ 178,146 $ 59,155 Senior and ship mortgage notes, net 496,608 646,538 Operating lease liabilities, including current portion 11,787 9,158 Other current and non-current liabilities 95,678 219,974 Total stockholders' equity 142,092 66,644 Total liabilities, continuing operations 924,311 1,001,469 Total liabilities, discontinued operations $ - $ 807,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 924,311 $ 1,808,778

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Navios Logistics' EBITDA and Navios Logistics' Adjusted EBITDA are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures" and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization, before income taxes and before stock-based compensation. Navios Logistics' EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization, amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, before interest expense and finance cost, net and before income taxes. EBITDA and Navios Logistics' EBITDA are presented because they are used by certain investors to measure a company's operating performance and are reconciled to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure. EBITDA and Navios Logistics' EBITDA are calculated as follows: net income adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs; (iii) stock based compensation; (iv) interest expense and finance cost, net; and (v) income tax benefit/(expense). Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Logistics represents EBITDA, excluding impairment losses. Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are basis upon which performance can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding their ability to incur indebtedness and meet working capital requirements. Navios Holdings and Navios Logistics also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to those used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indicator of Navios Holdings' or Navios Logistics' performance.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics), as well as EBITDA of Navios Logistics and Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Logistics on a stand-alone basis:

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income/(Loss)

Three Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 EBITDA from

continuing

operations EBITDA from

discontinued

operations EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income/(loss) $ 11,256 $ (2,867 ) $ 8,389 Depreciation and amortization 7,555 - 7,555 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 1,158 - 1,158 Stock based compensation 38 - 38 Interest expense and finance cost, net 15,936 - 15,936 Income tax benefit (506 ) - (506 ) EBITDA $ 35,437 $ (2,867 ) $ 32,570





Three Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA from

continuing

operations EBITDA from

discontinued

operations EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss)/income $ (13,435 ) $ 45,214 $ 31,779 Depreciation and amortization 8,007 6,435 14,442 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 1,163 1,738 2,901 Stock based compensation 130 - 130 Interest expense and finance cost, net 20,026 17,268 37,294 Income tax expense 1,322 25 1,347 EBITDA $ 17,213 $ 70,680 $ 87,893

EBITDA breakdown

December 31, December 31, Three Month Period Ended 2022 2021 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping operations $ (3,344 ) $ 70,068 Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest) 14,515 3,473 Equity in net earnings of affiliate companies 21,399 14,352 EBITDA $ 32,570 $ 87,893

Navios Logistics EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Loss

December 31, December 31, Three Month Period Ended 2022 2021 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (13,336 ) $ (42,041 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,555 8,007 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 1,158 1,163 Interest expense and finance cost, net 14,820 19,815 Income tax (benefit)/expense (506 ) 1,322 EBITDA $ 9,691 $ (11,734 ) Impairment losses - 21,966 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,691 $ 10,232

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income

Year Ended December 31, 2022 EBITDA from

continuing

operations EBITDA from

discontinued

operations EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss)/income $ (58,800 ) $ 146,106 $ 87,306 Depreciation and amortization 31,713 18,135 49,848 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 4,356 5,337 9,693 Stock based compensation 171 - 171 Interest expense and finance cost, net 87,802 120,521 208,323 Income tax (benefit)/expense (323 ) 53 (270 ) EBITDA $ 64,919 $ 290,152 $ 355,071





Year Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA from

continuing

operations EBITDA from

discontinued

operations EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 41,528 $ 75,158 $ 116,686 Depreciation and amortization 31,655 29,581 61,236 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 4,122 6,962 11,084 Stock based compensation 589 - 589 Interest expense and finance cost, net 65,169 79,584 144,753 Income tax expense 4,717 98 4,815 EBITDA $ 147,780 $ 191,383 $ 339,163

EBITDA breakdown

December 31, December 31, Year Ended 2022 2021 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping operations $ 287,985 $ 189,030 Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest) 92,901 80,858 Equity in net (losses)/earnings of affiliate companies (25,815 ) 69,275 EBITDA $ 355,071 $ 339,163

Navios Logistics EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Loss