Powerfleet, Inc.: Powerfleet Reports Full Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Efficiency Program Yields a $5.8 million Improvement in Operating Cash Flow Performance in 2022

Strong Sales Execution Drives 13% Annual Growth in U.S. Services in 2022

Business Optimization and Focus on High Quality Revenue Drives an Absolute Sequential Increase in Gross Margin of 5% in 2H22



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Following the appointment of CEO Steve Towe in January 2022, the executive team and board of directors conducted an exhaustive 120-day review of Powerfleet's business, product offerings, geographic markets, target customers, go-to market strategy and business model. The process culminated in a new roadmap to guide the company's growth, focus areas, and day-to-day operations. The leadership team's execution on the strategic plan is in the process of transforming Powerfleet into a world class, high growth, and profitable SaaS solutions provider.

2022 AND RECENT OPERATIONAL MILESTONES

Complete rebuild of executive and broader leadership team with a proven track record of delivering outsized results to stakeholders.

Implemented new growth strategy, which has produced tangible financial results and positioned the company for greater financial success in 2023 and beyond.

Repositioned to a SaaS solutions platform company and elevated the company's value proposition with customers to offer more extensive business insights and solutions to transform their businesses. Initial success was demonstrated by the increase in high-margin services revenue, which was up 8% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a constant currency basis in 2022.

Completed phase one of the company's optimization plan that removed $5 million of costs, which management has partially reallocated the cost-savings towards sales and marketing efforts within the company's new cost envelope. In March 2023, launched phase two of the optimization plan, which, when completed, is expected to reduce operating expenses by an additional $3 million annually.

Launched Unity, a new game-changing fleet intelligence platform that unites people, assets, and data together to transform the way its customers do business. Unity's go-to-market traction is ahead of schedule, highlighted by new customer engagements with Kearney and FEMSA.

Today announced the acquisition of Movingdots, a leading insurance telematics and sustainable mobility solutions provider, expanding Powerfleet's global reach and total addressable market. The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of Q1 2023.

SECOND HALF 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO FIRST HALF 2022)

High-margin services revenue increased 5% to $40.3 million. On a constant currency basis, the sequential increase was 8% or 16% on an annualized basis.

Gross profit increased by $3 million or 10% to $33.5 million, with gross margin expanding from 45% to 50%.

Product gross margin expanded from 20% to 29%.

Loss from operations improved by 54% or $2.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, improved by $2 million or 76%.



FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2021)

Total revenue increased 7% to $135.2 million and 10% on a constant currency basis.

High-margin services revenue increased 8% to $78.8 million (58% of total revenue), and 11% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit increased 7% to $64.2 million (47% of total revenue)

GAAP net loss improved to $7.0 million from $13.3 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased 19% to $7.3 million.

Ended the year with $18.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital position of $35.5 million.

Total subscribers increased 8% to 664,000 at year end.



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The fourth quarter marked a solid finish to a pivotal year as we continued to lay the groundwork for future growth, profitability, and expansion," said Steve Towe, CEO at Powerfleet. "We are incredibly proud of the progress the team has made on the journey of transforming Powerfleet towards our mid- to long-term goal of being recognized as a world class, high growth, and profitable SaaS solutions provider.

"Even with the dramatic business transformation efforts and fundamental operational business change in 2022, we delivered 7% topline revenue growth (10% on a constant currency basis), 8% growth in high-margin services revenue (11% on a constant currency basis) and grew our subscriber base by 8%. From a profitability perspective, we improved gross profit by $4 million, reduced loss from operations by 65% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, decreased GAAP loss by $6.3 million, and grew adjusted EBITDA by 19% in 2022. These encouraging financial results were also achieved in the face of the ongoing macro-economic pressures and significant supply chain headwinds."

Powerfleet CFO David Wilson commented: "During Q4, we initiated phase two of our business rationalization efforts designed to further enhance margins, reduce costs, and increase profitability. Our refined growth strategy produced double-digit growth in our key regions in Q4, including a 20% year-over-year increase in U.S. Industrial segment revenue and a 37% year-over-year revenue increase in Mexico. Overall, our topline results in Q4 reflect the decisive actions we took in the period to de-emphasize underperforming product lines and territories and terminate unprofitable contracts worth an estimated $2.5 million in the quarter. In parallel, our tight cash management produced the highest cash collections quarter in our history, which brought our cash position at year end to nearly $18 million.

"The opportunity ahead for our business is compelling. As we wrap up the first quarter of 2023, we are executing on our pipeline growth activities, delivering on our customer promises, and tracking ahead of plan. Despite the expected revenue reduction related to our ongoing strategic rationalization efforts, we anticipate generating sequential revenue growth in Q1, driven by robust double-digit growth from our U.S. industrial solutions, a trend we expect to continue through 2023."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue was $33.1 million, compared to $34.4 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $20.0 million, or 60% of total revenue, compared to $19.1 million, or 56% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $13.1 million, or 40% of total revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 44% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $16.4 million, or 49% of total revenue, compared to $15.4 million, or 45% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $12.8 million, or 64% of total service revenue, compared to $12.4 million, or 65% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.6 million, or 28% of total product revenue, compared to $3.1 million, or 20% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Operating expenses were $17.6 million, net of $1.0 million in foreign currency gains, compared to $18.9 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $2.9 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.9 million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 35.1 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $18.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's working capital position at quarter-end was $35.5 million.

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue was $135.2 million, compared to $126.2 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $78.8 million compared to $73.2 million, in 2021. Product revenue was $56.3 million compared to $53.0 million in 2021. Revenue mix was 58% service revenue and 42% product revenue, which was consistent with the prior year period.

Gross profit was $64.2 million, or 47% of total revenue, compared to $60.2 million, or 48% of total revenue, in 2021. Service gross profit was $50.5 million, compared to $46.6 million in 2021, with gross margin steady at 64% for both years. Product gross profit was $13.7 million, or 24% of total product revenue, compared to $13.5 million, or 26% of total product revenue, in 2021.

Operating expenses were $72.0 million, compared to $68.2 million in 2021. Operating expenses included foreign currency transaction loss of $0.9 million for 2022, compared to $0.1 million in 2021.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $11.9 million, or $(0.34) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $18.1 million, or $(0.52) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 34.6 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $7.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million in 2021 (See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and services revenue excluding foreign exchange effect. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.





POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,915,000 ) $ (2,912,000 ) $ (18,072,000 ) $ (11,905,000 ) Non-controlling interest 0 (1,000 ) (5,000 ) 2,000 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000 1,255,000 4,784,000 4,902,000 Interest (income) expense, net 348,000 131,000 1,909,000 1,624,000 Other (income) expense, net (3,000 ) (23,000 ) (8,000 ) (24,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 1,906,000 189,000 2,607,000 296,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,177,000 2,110,000 8,553,000 8,262,000 Stock-based compensation 1,296,000 1,187,000 4,416,000 4,343,000 Foreign currency translation 1,054,000 (883,000 ) 1,043,000 (1,842,000 ) Severance related expenses 954,000 335,000 954,000 1,667,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,013,000 $ 1,388,000 $ 6,181,000 $ 7,325,000





Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,616,000 ) $ (5,458,000 ) $ (12,456,000 ) $ (6,447,000 ) Non-controlling interest (1,000 ) 2,000 (4,000 ) 0 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 2,392,000 2,412,000 2,392,000 2,490,000 Interest (income) expense, net 1,056,000 991,000 853,000 633,000 Other (income) expense, net 2,000 (2,000 ) (10,000 ) (22,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 540,000 (663,000 ) 2,067,000 959,000 Depreciation and amortization 4,230,000 4,133,000 4,323,000 4,129,000 Stock-based compensation 2,193,000 2,086,000 2,223,000 2,257,000 Foreign currency translation (631,000 ) (1,690,000 ) 1,674,000 (152,000 ) Severance related expenses - 845,000 954,000 822,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,165,000 $ 2,656,000 $ 2,016,000 $ 4,669,000





POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,915,000 ) $ (2,912,000 ) $ (18,072,000 ) $ (11,905,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000 1,255,000 4,784,000 4,902,000 Other (income) expense, net (2,000 ) (23,000 ) (7,000 ) (24,000 ) Intangible assets amortization expense 1,274,000 1,292,000 5,153,000 5,108,000 Stock-based compensation 1,296,000 1,187,000 4,416,000 4,343,000 Foreign currency translation 1,054,000 (883,000 ) 1,043,000 (1,842,000 ) Non-cash portion of income tax expense 1,898,000 189,000 2,549,000 244,000 Severance related expenses 954,000 335,000 954,000 1,667,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (245,000 ) $ 440,000 $ 820,000 $ 2,493,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 35,083,000 35,446,000 34,571,000 35,393,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 35,083,000 43,424,000 42,720,000 43,108,000

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers' and partners' ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet's tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.Powerfleet.com.

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 15,310,000 $ 13,082,000 $ 52,981,000 $ 56,313,000 Services 19,113,000 20,032,000 73,227,000 78,844,000 34,423,000 33,114,000 126,208,000 135,157,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 12,259,000 9,484,000 39,445,000 42,636,000 Cost of services 6,761,000 7,270,000 26,580,000 28,350,000 19,020,000 16,754,000 66,025,000 70,986,000 Gross Profit 15,403,000 16,360,000 60,183,000 64,171,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,112,000 15,608,000 57,100,000 63,001,000 Research and development expenses 2,799,000 1,999,000 11,058,000 8,964,000 18,911,000 17,607,000 68,158,000 71,965,000 Loss from operations (3,508,000 ) (1,247,000 ) (7,975,000 ) (7,794,000 ) Interest income 10,000 23,000 45,000 71,000 Interest expense (357,000 ) (154,000 ) (1,954,000 ) (1,695,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (961,000 ) (114,000 ) (810,000 ) 2,689,000 Other (expense) income, net 3,000 23,000 8,000 24,000 Net loss before income taxes (4,813,000 ) (1,469,000 ) (10,686,000 ) (6,705,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,906,000 ) (189,000 ) (2,607,000 ) (296,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (6,719,000 ) (1,658,000 ) (13,293,000 ) (7,001,000 ) Non-controlling interest 1,000 5,000 (2,000 ) Net loss (6,719,000 ) (1,657,000 ) (13,288,000 ) (7,003,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (167,000 ) (672,000 ) (671,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (1,028,000 ) (1,088,000 ) (4,112,000 ) (4,231,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,915,000 ) $ (2,912,000 ) $ (18,072,000 ) $ (11,905,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35,083,000 35,446,000 34,571,000 35,393,000





POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA 6 Months Ended December 31, June 30, December 31, 2021 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 26,095,000 $ 29,210,000 $ 27,103,000 Services 37,574,000 38,545,000 40,299,000 63,669,000 67,755,000 67,402,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 20,431,000 23,314,000 19,323,000 Cost of services 13,570,000 13,812,000 14,538,000 34,001,000 37,126,000 33,861,000 Gross Profit 29,668,000 30,629,000 33,541,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,071,000 30,729,000 32,272,000 Research and development expenses 5,534,000 5,230,000 3,734,000 35,605,000 35,959,000 36,006,000 Loss from operations (5,937,000 ) (5,330,000 ) (2,465,000 ) Interest income 21,000 28,000 43,000 Interest expense (873,000 ) (1,019,000 ) (676,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (1,222,000 ) 2,612,000 77,000 Other (expense) income, net 10,000 2,000 23,000 Net loss before income taxes (8,001,000 ) (3,707,000 ) (2,998,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (2,067,000 ) 663,000 (959,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (10,068,000 ) (3,044,000 ) (3,957,000 ) Non-controlling interest 4,000 (2,000 ) Net loss (10,064,000 ) (3,046,000 ) (3,957,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (336,000 ) (336,000 ) (335,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (2,056,000 ) (2,076,000 ) (2,155,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,456,000 ) $ (5,458,000 ) $ (6,447,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35,083,000 35,359,000 35,446,000





POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,452,000 $ 17,680,000 Restricted cash 308,000 309,000 Accounts receivable, net 32,094,000 32,493,000 Inventory, net 18,243,000 22,272,000 Deferred costs - current 1,762,000 762,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,051,000 7,709,000 Total current assets 87,910,000 81,225,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 249,000 - Fixed assets, net 8,988,000 8,108,000 Goodwill 83,487,000 83,487,000 Intangible assets, net 26,122,000 24,049,000 Right of use asset 9,787,000 7,820,000 Severance payable fund 4,359,000 3,760,000 Deferred tax asset 4,262,000 3,225,000 Other assets 4,703,000 5,761,000 Total assets $ 229,867,000 $ 217,435,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,114,000 $ 10,312,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,015,000 26,598,000 Deferred revenue - current 6,519,000 6,363,000 Lease liability - current 2,640,000 2,441,000 Total current liabilities 44,288,000 45,714,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 18,110,000 11,403,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 4,428,000 4,390,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,368,000 5,628,000 Accrued severance payable 4,887,000 4,365,000 Deferred tax liability 5,220,000 4,919,000 Other long-term liabilities 706,000 636,000 Total liabilities 85,007,000 77,055,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 52,663,000 57,565,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 92,111,000 82,737,000 Non-controlling interest 86,000 78,000 Total equity 92,197,000 82,815,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 229,867,000 $ 217,435,000





POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW DATA Year Ended December 31, 2021 2022 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired): Net loss $ (13,288,000 ) $ (7,003,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Non-controlling interest (5,000 ) 2,000 Inventory reserve (22,000 ) 149,000 Stock based compensation expense 4,676,000 4,343,000 Depreciation and amortization 8,553,000 8,262,000 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense 2,859,000 2,756,000 Bad debt expense 1,442,000 66,000 Other non-cash items 305,000 707,000 Deferred taxes 2,607,000 134,000 Changes in: Operating assets and liabilities (12,146,000 ) (8,659,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,019,000 ) 757,000 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investment - (100,000 ) Capital expenditures and capitalized software (3,398,000 ) (5,738,000 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (3,398,000 ) (5,838,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from stock offering 26,867,000 - Payment of preferred stock dividend (4,112,000 ) - Repayment of long-term debt (5,709,000 ) (5,659,000 ) Short-term bank debt, net (270,000 ) 5,588,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 229,000 - Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock (794,000 ) (211,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 16,211,000 (282,000 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 531,000 (3,408,000 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,325,000 (8,771,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 18,435,000 26,760,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 26,760,000 $ 17,989,000

CONSTANT CURRENCY

Constant currency information has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in currency rates on the Company's results. The constant currency information has been determined by adjusting the current financial reporting period results to the prior period average exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates applicable to the period. The measurement has been performed for each of the Company's currencies. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated by utilizing the constant currency results compared to the prior period results.

The constant currency information represents non-GAAP information. The Company believes this provides a useful basis to measure the performance of its business as it removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements during the period.

Due to a portion of the Company's customers who are invoiced in non-U.S. Dollar denominated currencies, the Company also calculates subscription revenue growth rate on a constant currency basis, thereby removing the effect of currency fluctuation on results of operations.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2021 2022 $ % Service Revenue: Service Revenue as reported $19,108 $20,164 $1,056 5.5 % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar $1,248 $1,248 Service revenue on a constant currency basis $19,108 $21,412 $2,304 12.1 % Three Months Ended Dec 31, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2021 2022 $ % Product Revenue: Product Revenue as reported $15,303 $12,951 ($2,352 ) (15.4 %) Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar $145 $145 Product Revenue revenue on a constant currency basis $15,303 $13,096 ($2,207 ) -14.4 % Three Months Ended Dec 31, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2021 2022 $ % Total Revenue: Total Revenue as reported $34,411 $33,115 ($1,296 ) (3.8 %) Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar $0 $1,393 $1,393 Total revenue on a constant currency basis $34,411 $34,508 $97 0.3 %





Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2021 2022 $ % Service Revenue: Service Revenue as reported $73,203 $78,880 $5,678 7.8 % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar $2,493 $2,493 Service revenue on a constant currency basis $73,203 $81,373 $8,171 11.2 % Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2021 2022 $ % Product Revenue: Product Revenue as reported $53,000 $56,277 $3,277 6.2 % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar $608 $608 Product Revenue revenue on a constant currency basis $53,000 $56,885 $3,885 7.3 % Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2021 2022 $ % Total Revenue: Total Revenue as reported $126,202 $135,157 $8,955 7.1 % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar $0 $3,101 $3,101 Total revenue on a constant currency basis $126,202 $138,258 $12,056 9.6 %



