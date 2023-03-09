The campaign "PERU NOW" was launched with great expectations and a live presentation from Machupicchu. Peru returns to the forefront of the world as a diverse, safe and competitive destination.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005935/en/

The campaign "Peru Now" targets different countries and showcases glimpses of the beautiful Peruvian destinations. (Photo: PROMPERÚ)

The international strategy implemented by the Commission for the Promotion of Peruvian Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) was presented by Peru's Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Luis Fernando Helguero, and the Executive President of PROMPERÚ, Walter Vizarreta, at ITB Berlin 2023.

This advertising campaign shows everyday moments and views of beautiful landscapes of Peru, including Machupicchu, Huacachina, Gocta, Lake 69, northern beaches, among others. The strategy will reinforce the positive image of Peru and, above all, will inspire tourists to discover the country through its diversity of experiences, culture, landscapes and sensations within an extensive coastline, spectacular Andean landscapes and an exuberant Amazon rainforest.

The articles and digital pieces that will be broadcasted internationally will be spread through important specialized media namely National Geographic, The New York Times, CNN, HBO and the Forbes Group, in addition to different social media platforms, highlighting the exceptional cultural legacy, nature, gastronomy and hotel infrastructure of Peru.

PERU NOW represents an investment of approximately 2 million euros and will be online until April 10, mainly in the cities of Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Santiago, Arica, Iquique, Antofagasta, Quito, Cuenca, Loja, Machala, Guayaquil, Bogota, Medellin, Madrid and Barcelona, among others.

The target audience are young and adult travelers comprised of Millennials and Generation X (ages 25 to 54). The approximate campaign audience is 38.9 million people.

Tourism recovery

Tourism is a productive activity that has a great impact on the country's economy and in January of this year, 25 thousand foreign tourists traveled to Peru, and campaigns like PERU NOW, aim to recover the pre-pandemic numbers of visitors in the long term.

The goal of the campaign is to build confidence in future travelers, forging a bond that will inspire them to consider our country in the bucket list of destinations for their next trips, and also to maintain the awareness of our brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005935/en/

Contacts:

Rocío Pachari

51997707434

rpachari@promperuext.pe