SPO Global, Inc.: SPO Global Inc. Provides Update on Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

SHANDONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOM), a healthcare and biotech company, today provides an update on Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., a leading food machinery company, recently made an exciting announcement regarding their latest venture. Fang Qiang, the general manager of the company, and his team were warmly welcomed by the local township government of Bayannur City in Inner Mongolia, where they visited the corn industry and held discussions on corn deep processing lines. Bayannur City has a large corn planting area, high yield, and good quality, making it an ideal location for the modernization of corn processing. The industrial plan has received strong support from the township government, and the two parties signed a corn processing line contract after conducting actual visits to the factory area.

As a crucial crop, corn plays a vital role in stabilizing social development, and corn storage has become a challenge that needs to be addressed. Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. provides one-stop operations for the processing of corn after picking, including peeling, cutting the head and tail, cleaning and sorting, cooking and cooling, and vacuum packaging, making the process more efficient, saving manpower, and realizing all operations intelligently.

The local research and cooperation trip not only promotes the development of the local corn deep processing industry but also reflects the local government's affirmation of Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.'s products, broadening the road for the company's future development. With the local government's maximum support, the company is poised to make significant strides in the development of the region.

Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is committed to providing high-quality food machinery solutions to customers worldwide. With this new partnership in Bayannur City, the company continues to showcase its dedication to innovation and the betterment of society through the development of modernized and intelligent equipment.

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOM): SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. (www.gerpanghealthcare.com). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

