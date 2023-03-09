1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Proceeds to Next Stage of Application Process for Sale of Its Products in Ontario Canada

Company also looks to Provinces of Alberta and British Columbia

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has received notice from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (the "LCBO"), and it has entered into its system the Company's application for approval of sale of its gold medal-winning War of 1812 Amber Ale. 1812 Brewing Company, which brews and packages its products approximately 25 miles from the Canadian border, "has been selected to proceed to the next stage of the application process" for War of 1812 Amber Ale. The Company's proximity to the Province of Ontario along with Ontario's position as Canada's largest beer market were factors in management's decision to begin the process with Fine Beer Agency Ltd. of Toronto, CA (www.finebeers.ca) and the LCBO.

More recently, the Company has begun discussions with Vancouver, BC-based Beverage Concepts Intl. & Network Agency (www.bci-network.ca) for distribution of War of 1812 Amber Ale in both British Columbia and Alberta.

1812 Brewing Company recently announced that it had executed a business-to-business distribution agreement that covers the greater New York City area, which includes all five boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island plus Westchester County. This agreement is an extension of the previously announced TapRm.com deal, whereby KEGS' War of 1812 Amber Ale is now available for orders direct-to-consumers in 45 states plus Washington, DC at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

About Fine Beer Agency Ltd :

Fine Beers Agency, centered in Toronto, Canada, was founded in the year 2000 by Fred Lavon, both a connoisseur of and someone with a passion for the finest beers the world has to offer. With over 25 years of experience in both the Canadian and European market, a steady shift in consumer demand for premium and imported beers was a clear sign that there was an opportunity to introduce the brands and styles of beer to the Canadian market. Fine Beer Agency focuses itself on shifting consumer tendencies, increasing awareness, and ultimately educating the market. Today, Fine Beers Agency has grown into the exclusive agent for some of the world's most esteemed breweries. Each beer style in our portfolio is promoted with excellent promotional material to emphasize its identity and uniqueness. Together with a sub-agent network, Fine Beers continues its goal of both facilitating the growth of and introducing new and exciting brands to Canada and its provinces. Excellent personal relations with the owners and managers is what we have come to be known for as we continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients' needs.

About Beverage Concepts International & Network Agency ("BCINA")

BCINA is a unique fully licensed Liquor Import Agency located in the heart of Metro Vancouver. Since 1992, BCINA has served the finest selection of World Beer and Spirits, proudly serving Western Canada including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. BCINA runs its own warehouse operation (domestic craft beer and cider) and DSD (Direct Store Delivery) to enabling it to provide customers with full storage and delivery solutions. Its cooperation with Container World Forwarding Services Inc. and Sales Litre enables it to provide a unique next day delivery service for the Metro Vancouver and Sea to Sky area.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

