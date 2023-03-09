Four drivers among the best in the moving industry

Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Announced Thursday, March 2 at its fourth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala, Wheaton | Bekins awarded top honors to four drivers in the network as Drivers of the Year. To be eligible for these awards, individuals must first earn a Driver of the Month award between January 2022 and December 2022 and consistently provide superior service to Wheaton | Bekins' customers. By their excellent records in claims, customer service and safety, these drivers are among the best in the van lines' fleet.

Marc Bailey, Wheaton Moving & Storage, Indianapolis, Ind.

Bailey earned his second Wheaton | Bekins Driver of the Month award in July 2022 and his first Driver of the Year award in 2022. He has 6 years' experience as a professional mover, having started moving furniture in 1998 with a small North American agent after seeing a newspaper ad that stated "Movers needed; must be able to lift 50 pounds." Bailey is a proud husband to his wife Mandy, father to Mariah and Mateo, and grandfather to Oliver.

Patrick Basham, Boyer-Rosene Moving & Storage, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Basham earned his fourth Wheaton | Bekins Driver of the Month award in January 2022 and first Driver of the Year award in 2022. He has more than 33 years' experience as a professional mover and has relocated families in all 48 states over the years with customer service as his top priority. As a huge fan, Basham loves being the official mover for the Chicago White Sox every Spring Training. He is a proud husband to his wife Virginia.

Anthony Paluch, Boerman Moving & Storage, Inc., Woodridge, Ill.

Paluch earned his eighth Wheaton | Bekins Driver of the Month award in April 2022 and first Driver of the Year award in 2022. He has more than 23 years of experience as a professional mover, with 19 of those years with Wheaton | Bekins. Paluch loves being an over-the-road driver because he gets to be his own boss and feel the freedom of the road. When he is not on the road, he enjoys spending time with his wife Kelly and their two dogs, Huck and Toby.

James Winne, Maffucci Storage Corp., Amityville, N.Y.

Winne earned his first Wheaton | Bekins Driver of the Month award in July 2022 and first Driver of the Year award in 2022. He has more than 20 years' experience as a professional mover, starting in the moving business after high school with Kelly Mayflower in 1993. In 2012, Winne became an Owner Operator and drove for North Dallas - United Van Lines. He joined Maffucci Storage Corp and the Wheaton | Bekins network in 2021. Winne is a proud husband to his wife Carolyn and father to Alyssa and Jason.

Each winning driver receives a Driver of the Year plaque from Wheaton | Bekins, along with a $2,000 cash award.





