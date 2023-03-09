Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTC Pink: IMAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the directors and shareholders of the Company has approved the continuance of the Company into the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and a change of the Company's name to "Highcliff Metals Corp." (the "Name Change").

Immediately following completion of the Continuation and the Name Change, the Company will also consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of up to ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidated share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, put the Company in a better position to complete acquisitions and generate greater investor interest.

As a result of the Continuation, the Company's new Articles will not require shareholder approval of the Consolidation.

The Continuation, Name Change and Consolidation are subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company currently has no mineral properties and will seek out to identify and acquire a new mineral property.

