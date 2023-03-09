Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hemp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HEMP) ("the Company"), a company that seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The CVC of the Company, Bruce Perlowin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What exactly is a CVC?" asked Jolly to begin the interview. "CVC stands for Chief Visionary Consultant," said Perlowin. "I am a visionary; we were the first publicly traded company in the hemp industry," he shared. "So, I spearhead the direction of the company in a very creative and cutting edge way."

Jolly then asked about the Company's background and current projects. "Hemp, Inc. has the largest hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere," said Perlowin. "We make industrial hemp products," he added. "On the other end, we do CBD, CBG, CBN, coffee-enhancement CBDa and CBGa, pain creams, etc. So, we have both an industrial and medicinal line."

The conversation then turned to the Company's announcement in February detailing their largest industrial hemp/kenaf sale to date. "This is the largest order in our history and it is a continuation of a one million pound order that we received prior to coronavirus," shared Perlowin, adding that the order was partially filled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but was put on hold due to the virus. "Now we will fulfill the rest of that order."

Jolly then noted the Company's partnership with an A-list celebrity's six phase skin care line. Perlowin explained that representatives of this skin care line conducted thorough market research when determining their CBD supply partner, and Hemp, Inc. proved to offer the highest quality CBD and MTC oil on the market, making them an obvious choice. "3rd-party celebrity endorsement is the most powerful of all marketing tools, and that's where we've decided to position ourselves in the industry," said Perlowin.

"Why would celebrities be interested in hemp products?" asked Jolly. "A lot of them are already marketing hemp products; it is a very popular thing," said Perlowin. "We can either provide the raw ingredient, like the CBD itself or the MTC oil", he said. "Or we can make a complete product," said Perlowin, noting the Company's coffee-enhancer, pain cream, or CBD/CBG combination products.

Jolly then asked about the Company's efforts to raise funds for non-profit organizations. "It takes two companies working together and we believe it could be possible to raise five to forty million dollars for a celebrity's charity of choice to be donated in their name," said Perlowin. "It is a powerful marketing program," he said. "It would be decorative art stock with a focus on raising money for charities."

"Is there any time frame on that project?" asked Jolly. "I have been designing this model and creating the decorative art stock for ten years," said Perlowin, adding that the Company is ready to implement the program once they find the right partner.

"How many companies do you consult for, and how do you get in touch with your clients?" asked Jolly. Perlowin elaborated on his extensive background as a pioneer in the hemp industry. "I consult for about half a dozen companies, which gives me the freedom to create these unique marketing models involving more than one company," said Perlowin. "It is multiple companies working synergistically together."

To close the interview, Perlowin discussed the potential of the Company's current projects, as well their evolving celebrity marketing strategy, and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their upcoming announcements as they continue to grow as innovators in the hemp industry.

To contact Mr. Perlowin email him at: Bruce@BrucePerlowin.com. To hear Bruce Perlowin's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8260955-hemp-inc-otc-hemp-discusses-significance-of-its-potential-partnership-with-an-a-list-celebri.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Hemp, Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HEMP) seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this release is as of January 2023. The content is for information purposes and as such, should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The release contains forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Sales@hempinc.com

ir@hempinc.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157853