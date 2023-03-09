Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 15:10
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Single Use Support: Aseptic Filling of Small Volumes at High Precision

Filling accuracy has become increasingly important for laboratories and biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Single Use Support has developed best-in-class filling precision for aliquoting small single-use bags with its RoSS.FILL Lab Scale aseptic filling platform.

KUFSTEIN, Austria, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Typically, the distribution of small volumes of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP) into small single-use bags was done manually. However, manual handling carries the risk of cross-contamination, overfilling, inconsistent cell counts, and, as a result, product loss. RoSS.FILL Lab Scale is a fully automated cGMP-compliant aseptic filling technology for up to 12 small single-use bags of 10mL to 500mL. The single-use technology optimizes bag filling with fast, scalable, and accurate aliquoting. The lab-scale version of Single Use Support's small volume filling line is specifically designed to support laboratories and biotechnology companies manufacturing cell and gene therapy applications to advance fluid management processes through automation.

High-Precision Filling

Single Use Support offers best-in-class fluid management solutions for volumes as little as 1mL. With a filling accuracy of ±5% for volumes ranging from 20mL to 50mL and a filling accuracy of ±2% from 50mL upwards, the globally operating process solution provider enters new realms of automated filling accuracy for biopharmaceuticals. By complying with 21 CFR Part 11, the automated aliquoting system for single-use bags replaces manual documentation.

Advanced sealer pinch valves can be optionally integrated into any of the modular RoSS.FILL platforms. With variable fluid control to accelerate throughput and facilitate fast filling as well as simple aseptic decoupling of single-use bags, these valves significantly improve the fluid management process.

Single Use Support's modular and vendor-independent process solutions for sterile filling-draining, freezing-thawing in addition to their protective solutions that cover the entire storage and shipment process further optimize the fluid management of high-value liquid drug substances.

More about RoSS.FILL Lab Scale: https://www.susupport.com/solutions/platform-systems/fill/lab-scale

Press contact

Michael Eder
m.eder@susupport.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f56174c7-20ee-480f-88ec-867a1028bdb4


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.