EdgeQ Inc, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, won two prestigious awards at this year's 2023 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC Barcelona. As the only semiconductor and startup company winner, EdgeQ won in the categories of "Best Digital Tech Breakthrough for Companies with Under $10 Million Annual Global Revenue" and the highly coveted "CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology." The CTO Choice Award was chosen by a panel of more than 20 distinguished CTOs from every continent, selecting the overall technology winner from each of the seven best "Mobile Tech" award winners.

EdgeQ has developed the world's first "Base station-on-a-Chip," giving operators, cloud service providers and enterprises the revolutionary ability to build, configure, and deploy public and private networks that are simple, scalable, and affordable. Completely open and software programmable, the converged 4G+5G+AI platform enables operators and service providers to deploy systems at scale and effect wholesale upgrades without ripping and replacing their current network configuration.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd commented: "In another year when staying connected proved to be more important than ever, we received an incredible number of entries showcasing amazing innovation which is redefining what it means to work together. Huge congratulations to EdgeQ. The GLOMO Awards were set up to the most forward-looking innovation and sheer brilliance our sector has to offer, and EdgeQ's 5G+AI base station-on-a-chip undeniably fits the bill."

GLOMO Award Judges said: "The ongoing reticence over ORAN and in particular the need for legions of software programmers and endless SI cycles are potentially swept away by EdgeQ's 5G AI Base Station-on-a-Chip having all this in ever stable silicon (and all of this without starting on the potential power savings)."

To showcase the versatility and scalability of its Base Station-on-a-Chip, EdgeQ pioneered two groundbreaking industry precedences at MWC Barcelona: A programmable, all-in-one, multi-user, 4G+5G+AI small cell delivering over 2Gbps of throughout at half the power, and industry's very first end-to-end, 32 antennas, Open RAN massive MIMO operationalized with over 5 Gbps of throughput running at <50W. The EdgeQ Base station-on-a-Chip is now available to the general market.

"The Global Mobile Award is the industry's most prestigious accolade. To be recognized by this sector's most prominent and established experts as a technology innovator is a tremendous honor. I share this award with a team of fierce colleagues who have dared boldly, persevered tenaciously, and grinded tirelessly. This is to their heart, their sweat, and their inspired spirit," said Hari Gangadharan, Vice President and Head of Silicon Engineering at EdgeQ.

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by world-renowned investors. To learn more about EdgeQ, visit www.edgeq.io.

