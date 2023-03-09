Allied OMS Expands Footprint in Colorado and Oregon; Partners with Three New Practices

Colorado practice Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Oregon practices Oregon Oral Surgeons and WestsideOMS will benefit from Allied OMS's Doctor Equity MSO model

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned, led, and governed management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce that Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Oregon Oral Surgeons, and WestsideOMS have joined its growing network of top-tier OMS practices, expanding the footprint of Allied OMS' Doctor Equity model in Colorado and Oregon.

Oregon Oral Surgeons, WestsideOMS, and Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery are the latest practices to join Allied OMS, the only doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO in the country. For more information on Doctor Equity and gaining Power Through Partnership, visit alliedoms.com.



"At Allied OMS, we're committed to providing better alignment of interests, better economics for our surgeon partners, and better transparency into the MSO business model," said Ryan Graham, COO at Allied OMS. "We're pleased to share our Doctor Equity model with these best-in-class practices and look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

"We had been approached by several different groups and ultimately decided the Allied OMS model was the right one for us," said James Lessig, DDS, who leads Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in partnership with Thomas Michalik, DMD, MD. "A doctor-governed organization means that we will retain clinical and cultural autonomy at our practice. Allied OMS' doctor-led board of directors will always put the doctors first."

"Partnering with Allied OMS puts me at the helm of my financial future," said Todd Tucker , DMD , MD, who leads Oregon Oral Surgeons alongside Bryan Williams, MD, and Brian Allender , DMD. "I'll get all the benefits of a large organization - better contracts, negotiating power, and a network with which to share best practices, without exiting too early or at too low of a multiple."

"It was important to me to pick a partner that shared my long-term vision for my practice," said Rupi Dhadli, DDS, MD, of WestsideOMS. "Allied OMS' unique Doctor Equity model ensures that everyone's interests are aligned as we work together to secure a better future for my practice and my patients."

With the addition of these three practices, Allied OMS now has a network of 46 doctors, serving patients out of 50 locations across 10 states, including California, Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively-owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

About Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons James R. Lessig, DDS, and Thomas S. Michalik, DMD, MD, practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal. The team can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and TMJ disorders, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures. The staff at Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery are trained in assisting with I.V. sedation within their state-of-the-art office setting. Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery serves patients in Englewood and Littleton, CO. Learn more about Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery here: https://www.advancedoms.com/

About Oregon Oral Surgeons

Oregon Oral Surgeons provides oral and maxillofacial surgical care in Eugene, Roseburg, and Florence, OR. With 60+ years of combined experience and over 10,000 successful dental implants, patients can expect prompt, compassionate care from Oregon Oral Surgeons' board-certified surgeons. A leader in oral and maxillofacial surgical care, Oregon Oral Surgeons is one of the few practices in the country that places their dental implants using CT-guided technology. The team provides comfortable IV sedation, extractions, wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, jaw reconstructive surgery, facial trauma surgery, oral pathology, and treatment of TMJ and sleep apnea. Learn more at https://www.oregonoralsurgery.com/

About WestsideOMS

WestsideOMS has served patients in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Portland, OR, and the greater west side for over 20 years. Dr. Rupi Dhadli, DDS, MD, and her team offer a full scope of oral and maxillofacial services including wisdom teeth removal, bone grafting, sinus lift, socket preservation, orthodontic anchorage devices, oral pathology, and 3D imaging. The team combines science, healthcare, and technology to improve oral health outcomes and provide the highest standard of care for every patient. Learn more at https://www.westsideoms.com/.

###

Media Contact

Brandon Russell

714-309-5054

Brandon@engagementpr.com

SOURCE: Allied OMS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742875/Allied-OMS-Expands-Footprint-in-Colorado-and-Oregon-Partners-with-Three-New-Practices