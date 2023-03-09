Dr. Paul Anderson will discuss how software suppliers and consumers can overcome roadblocks to generating and managing SBOMs

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced that Dr. Paul Anderson, its VP of Engineering Emeritus will present a session on the Challenges of Providing Software Bills of Materials at embedded world 2023 in Nuremberg.

WHO: Dr. Paul Anderson, VP of Engineering Emeritus at GrammaTech, is an expert in regulatory requirements and best practices for assuring software security and safety. He has served as Principal Investigator for SBIR Phase I and Phase II government research contracts for static analysis of machine code, program understanding and code rewriting. Dr. Anderson is a senior member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

WHAT: Most current software applications are constructed by assembling custom code with components from third parties such as specialist vendors or open source. These dependencies can be highly intricate and often transitive, so many organizations struggle with the challenges of keeping track of them. A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) provides a standard way to communicate this information: including software components, version numbers, and even security vulnerabilities associated with them. SBOM use is growing rapidly and is becoming mandatory in some verticals such as medical, critical infrastructure and defense. In this session, Dr. Anderson will cover the challenges associated with generating and managing SBOMs and how to overcome them, including standards, tools and techniques.

WHEN: Challenges of Providing Software Bills of Materials. March 16, 2023 from 17:00 17:30.

WHERE: Nuremberg, Messezentrum, 90471 Nuremberg, Germany

HOW: To schedule a conversation with Dr. Paul Anderson contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.

