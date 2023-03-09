Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870315 ISIN: US3546131018 Ticker-Symbol: FRK 
Tradegate
09.03.23
10:38 Uhr
27,140 Euro
-0,010
-0,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,18027,26516:36
27,18027,26516:36
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2023 | 15:26
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Franklin Templeton: Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA Recognized as One of Women We Admire's 'Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco' for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Franklin Templeton:

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, proudly announces that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager, has been selected by Women We Admire as one of the honorees on its "Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco" list for 2023.

"Freda has established herself as a respected industry leader during her successful 25-year career in investment and wealth management, and is more than deserving of this recognition," said Amy Ko, Fiduciary Trust International's regional managing director for Northern California. "She has excelled as a highly esteemed senior team member in Northern California due to her genuine interest in helping others flourish and her desire to serve-as well as her ability to empathize and inspire team members, professional partners, and clients."

The annual Women We Admire "Top 50 Women Leaders" listing recognizes exceptional women for their achievements, while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journeys toward reaching their full potential.

Ms. Zietlow joined Fiduciary Trust International in late 2019 and has a deep and uncommon breadth of expertise in portfolio management, public and private securities, real estate, and cross-border wealth planning strategies. She has been instrumental in building the firm's business in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the fastest growing regions for the company.

"I am privileged to be honored alongside so many influential women from different industries in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Ms. Zietlow. "I look forward to continuing to help my colleagues and others in the coming years to be the best they can be, so they can serve our clients, our organization, and our community even better."

Ms. Zietlow leads a number of important programs for Fiduciary Trust International, including the firm's Women Initiative and its Sustainable Investing and Diversity & Inclusion efforts. She is passionate about advancing women in corporate leadership and is an active member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) Foundation, How Women Lead, and National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Ms. Zietlow also enjoys mentoring young professionals and serving multiple local and international nonprofit organizations as a board member and volunteer.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Franklin Templeton, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742931/Freda-Lam-Zietlow-CFA-Recognized-as-One-of-Women-We-Admires-Top-50-Women-Leaders-of-San-Francisco-for-2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.