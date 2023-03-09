MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK), a German luxury vehicle maker, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Walter Mertl as Chief Financial Officer. Mertl will succeed Nicolas Peter, who will retire on May 11.
Mertl joined the BMW Group in 1998. He has held various managerial positions at the Finance, Sales and Commercial divisions in Germany and the UK. In recent years, he was Chief of the entire BMW Group Corporate Controlling division.
