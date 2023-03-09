

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK), a German luxury vehicle maker, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Walter Mertl as Chief Financial Officer. Mertl will succeed Nicolas Peter, who will retire on May 11.



Mertl joined the BMW Group in 1998. He has held various managerial positions at the Finance, Sales and Commercial divisions in Germany and the UK. In recent years, he was Chief of the entire BMW Group Corporate Controlling division.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken