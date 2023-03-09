Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Taskable, a leading task management software provider recently acquired by SetSchedule, announced on Monday, March 6th, the release of a new Free User Tier, allowing users to experience the full functionality of the platform without being blocked by a paywall upon creation.





Taskable

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/157783_img-20230309-wa0011(1)_1.jpg

With the new release, any user can now experience Taskable upon creation without the need to commit to a credit card or any subscription. The only difference between Free Users and Pro Users is the number of integrations that they are limited to. Free Users will be provided with up to 2 integrations, while Pro Users will enjoy unlimited integrations upon upgrading their account.

"We are now one step closer to bringing Taskable to anyone seeking to increase their productivity every day," said Roy Dekel, CEO of Taskable by SetSchedule. "Now that Taskable is part of our company, you can expect more exciting updates; integrations, UI, and more."

The sign-up journey will no longer be blocked by a paywall, which requires a credit card. Users will now be able to upgrade their accounts at any point they prefer.

Taskable's new release update is now available on both desktop and mobile platforms. For more information on Taskable and its features, please visit www.taskablehq.com.

About Taskable by SetSchedule:

Taskable is a leading task management and time-blocking software provider acquired by SetSchedule in 2023 that offers a customizable, efficient, and user-friendly platform to individuals and teams and saves users up to 2 hours per day. With its powerful integrations, Taskable enables users to manage their tasks from a single platform, helping them to achieve their goals and stay organized.

