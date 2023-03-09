Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Transport Media Market to Reach $12.59 Billion by 2028; COVID-19 Pandemic Reshaping the Market Demand - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the transport media market was valued at $13 billion in 2022.





327 - Pages

159 - Tables

130 - Charts

Transport media are specially designed, scientifically created media formulated to preserve a biospecimen sample and reduce bacterial overgrowth from collection until they are received at a lab for further processing. Transport media can vary depending on the type of organism that is thought to be present in the sample. The market for transport media attributed the growth to several factors that continuously fuel market growth. Additionally, the transport media's development underwent several rapid changes that created opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

TRANSPORT MEDIA MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 12.59 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 13.15 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) (0.73 %) Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Application, Indication, End-Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics ·Impacts of COVID-19 ·Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases ·Increasing Diagnosis Rate for Infectious Diseases

IMPACT OF COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the transport media market globally. Several rapid changes were addressed from 2020 to 2022 and are expected to influence market growth positively. The rapid surge of COVID-19 significantly increased the demand for medium transport solutions, such as viral transport medium (VTM), molecular transport medium (MTM), and universal transport medium (UTM). The production rate of transport media increased significantly, and viral transport medium accounted for higher demand.

INCREASING RESEARCH & FOCUS ON VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIA

The rapid surge of the COVID-19 pandemic globally tremendously increased research and development and focused on diagnosing SARS-COV-2. It resulted in the rapidly increased research & development for viral transport medium. Several new viral transport medium solutions were introduced in the market. Some solutions are specifically developed for the COVID-19 virus, and some are launched for other viruses with COVID-19. It gives significant development and research in the market and delivers new growth opportunities.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic places a major burden on research and the supply of viral transport mediums. The increase in the viral transport medium (VTM) requirement and the preparation for a new VTM transport medium aggressively noted and expanded for diagnostic and testing purposes. The manual handling of viral transport medium and their production, including sterilization and filling, was significantly optimized. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has drafted newly developed standard operating procedures for developing VTM and stated that the VTM must sustain virus integrity and suppress contaminating microorganisms, which might interfere with testing and diagnosis.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE

North America's transport media market will reach $3 billion by 2028. North America dominates the transport media market due to the increased prevalence of viral infectious diseases and associated population, high diagnostic and preclinical testing rate, and increased focus on R&D in the region on viral diseases boosts the market growth. In North America, several domestic to global market players of VTM, UTM, and MTM came forward to fulfill the demand for transport media solutions during the pandemic and accounted for significant revenue. At the same time, advances in transport media by the market players and health and research authorities offer standard protocols for transport media products, increase production in higher volume, and generate higher revenue in the region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Viral Transport Media

Universal Transport Media

Molecular Transport Media

Application

Diagnosis

Pre-clinical Testing

Indication

Viral Diseases

Non-Viral Diseases

End-users

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Italy



France



Spain



Germany

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

