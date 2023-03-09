Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.03.2023 | 16:12
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting application

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting application

PR Newswire

London, March 9

9 March 2023

INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Block listing application

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") announces that its has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 26,800,000 ordinary shares of no-par value each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and the Shares to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the main market of the LSE ("Admission").

Admission is expected to become effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, 13 March 2023. Any issue of new Shares will be notified by the Company through a RIS announcement and the Company's website.

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Hilary Jones
Tel: 01534 816 297
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.