Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting application

9 March 2023

INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Block listing application

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") announces that its has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 26,800,000 ordinary shares of no-par value each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and the Shares to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the main market of the LSE ("Admission").

Admission is expected to become effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, 13 March 2023. Any issue of new Shares will be notified by the Company through a RIS announcement and the Company's website.