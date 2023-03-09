Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Expected to Reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.76 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=35600

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market to Witness Exponential Growth in Coming Years

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is set to witness robust growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing demand for vaccines to treat various diseases worldwide. The market is primarily driven by the development of modern vaccine manufacturing techniques by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the vaccine contract services provided by key players in the market offer cost-saving advantages and aid in the management and operations of facilities for research and production.

According to Verified Market Research, reduced market time, cost savings in infrastructure, and operational advantages are the key drivers of the expansion of the worldwide vaccine contract manufacturing industry. Other significant factors that are anticipated to drive the market expansion include technological improvements, the launch of new expression systems such as the GPEx and EB66 cell lines, and the platforms for cell culture medium. The variables that are anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the adoption of contract services are the significant investments made in infrastructure, tools, and skilled labor by nations looking to increase or localize their inoculation supply.

The market analysis suggests that key players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market include Merck KGaA, Lonza, IDT Biologika GmbH, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Cytovance Biologics, Catalent, Inc., Ajinomoto Althea, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, and ICON plc. These companies are expected to employ key development strategies to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the global vaccine contract manufacturing market.

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for vaccines and the growing need for cost-effective and efficient vaccine production. The market size is anticipated to grow significantly, and the key players are expected to capture a larger market share through strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

In conclusion, the vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, and the key players in the market are expected to employ key development strategies to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market into Vaccine Type, Application Type, Workflow Type, And Geography.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, by Vaccine Type

Attenuated Vaccine



Inactivated Vaccine



Subunit Vaccines



Toxoid Vaccines



DNA Vaccines

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application Type

Human Use



Veterinary

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, by Workflow Type

Upstream



Downstream

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Biological Safety Testing Market By Product (Instrument, Reagents And Kits, Services), By Application (Drugs, Vaccines, Therapeutics), By Test (Endotoxin, Sterility Test, Bioburden), By Geography, And Forecast

Vaccine Market By Type (Monovalent vaccines, Multivalent vaccines), By Disease Indication (Influenza, Polio), By Route of Administration (Intramuscular and subcutaneous administration, Oral administration), By Technology (Conjugate vaccines, Toxoid vaccines), By End-User (Pediatric patients, Adult patients), By Geography, And Forecast

Viral Clearance Market By Method (Viral Removal, Viral Inactivation), By Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood And Blood Products, Vaccines), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, And Forecast

Primary Cell Culture Market By Product (Primary Cell, Reagents And Supplements, Media), By Application (Vaccine Production, Stem Cell Therapy, Cancer Research), By Cell Type (Animal Cells, Human Cells), By Geography, And Forecast

10 Leading Vaccine Manufacturers offering immunity against the deadly viruses

Visualize Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market-expected-to-reach-usd-4-76-billion-by-2028-verified-market-research-301767882.html